San Francisco, CA & Dubai, UAE – Hyperfusion, the GCC’s leading sovereign AI cloud, and CAMB.AI, a global company that enables seamless multilingual communication, today announced a landmark partnership to deliver sovereign, real-time voice AI and agent infrastructure across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

At the core is CAMB.AI’s MARS7 text-to-speech technology –will now be deployed in-region on Hyperfusion’s low-latency GPU cloud. Combined with CAMB.AI’s speech-to-speech, alignment, and live translation capabilities, the platform lets organizations build production-grade conversational voice agents, assistants, and real-time media experiences with sub-second responsiveness, all while keeping compute and data inside the UAE.

Why this matters now:

Sovereign by design: Workloads run on UAE-based GPUs, with private networking options, encryption, access controls, and auditability to meet regional regulatory expectations.

Agent-first: A purpose-built runtime for voice agents and copilots – barge-in, interruptions, stateful context, tool use/function calling, and multilingual turn-taking – so enterprises can ship real applications (not just demos).

Multilingual at its core: High-fidelity voices and translations across 100+ languages (including English, French, Hindi, Turkish, German, and more). Arabic gets first-class treatment through dialect packs (Gulf, Levantine, Egyptian, MSA) and continuous improvements driven by local talent and data partnerships.

Conversation and Broadcast-grade latency & scale: Designed to handle contact-center spikes, match kickoffs, breaking news, and national events with elastic GPU orchestration.

Designed to handle contact-center spikes, match kickoffs, breaking news, and national events with elastic GPU orchestration. Globally validated, locally specialized: MARS7 has global distribution via major clouds; the Hyperfusion deployment brings that caliber of tech home to MENA with sovereignty, regional performance, and Arabic expertise.

What you can build today:

Voice Agents & Copilots: Customer care, telco copilots, banking, insurance, travel assistants, e-gov service agents–responsive, interruptible, and Arabic-capable by default.

Conversational enterprise workflows: Sales enablement, training, HR onboarding, field-ops checklists–multilingual and compliant.

Media creation & streaming pipelines: Live commentary, newsroom dubbing, pressers, live broadcasting, trailers, and VOD with studio-grade alignment and voice design.

Developer-led products: SaaS tools, vertical copilots, embedded voice experiences–LLM-agnostic and easy to extend.

Day-one product surface

Streaming APIs (WebSocket/gRPC/HTTP) for TTS, STT, speech-to-speech, and real-time translation.

Agent runtime: barge-in, turn management, function/tool use, memory hooks, and session recording.

Voice controls: SSML, lexicons, style/tempo/prosody, multilingual prompts, and safe cloning (with explicit consent workflows).

Enterprise deployment modes: single-tenant VPC, private interconnect, IP allowlists, KMS-backed key management, audit logs; optional on-prem edge or co-lo.

single-tenant VPC, private interconnect, IP allowlists, KMS-backed key management, audit logs; optional on-prem edge or co-lo. Observability: latency/quality metrics, usage dashboards, and per-locale analytics.

Executive Comments:

Quentin Reyes, CEO, Hyperfusion

“Enterprises in the GCC don’t just want AI–they want trusted, sovereign AI that can power real products. With CAMB.AI, we’re giving builders in the region a voice and agent layer that is multilingual, low-latency, and compliant–so they can launch at scale, here.”

Akshat Prakash, Co-Founder & CTO, CAMB.AI

“Our mission is to remove language as a barrier–live and at production scale. By combining our speech stack and MARS voices with Hyperfusion’s sovereign cloud, developers, startups, and large enterprises in MENA can build Arabic-capable voice agents and multilingual applications with the performance and trust they need.”

Availability:

Available now for pilots and production workloads on Hyperfusion’s UAE regions.

Solution packs for contact centers, telco self-service, BFSI assistants, travel/hospitality concierges, e-gov portals, healthcare triage, and media localization.

Co-selling across MENA + APAC; reference architectures and sandbox access for qualified builders.

About CAMB.AI

CAMB.AI is building a global content localization infrastructure driven by AI-powered multilingual translation. With the world's most advanced speech and translation AI capabilities, CAMB.AI enables seamless multilingual communication via video, audio and text, and across 150+ languages – including one spoken by less than 650 indigenous people in Costa Rica – preserving cultures, retaining authenticity, and making stories accessible to new audiences. Its philosophy: “the Internet was made for English-speakers. It’s time to re-design it for the world.”

The company works with the world’s biggest brands, including the Australian Open, Comcast/NBCUniversal, Dentsu, Eurovision Sport, IMAX, MLS, and NASCAR. Other milestones include the first AI-driven multilingual live sports commentary (in the world, in Europe, in motorsports, and in a press conference); the biggest real-world deployment of AI; and the first Arabic movie to be dubbed using AI. CAMB.AI has raised $18.5 million to date and is supported by investors including Comcast NBCUniversal Sports Tech, TRTL Ventures, Oraseya Capital, Courtside Ventures, Ikemori Ventures, 5Point Venture Partners, and Dubai Future District Fund. It has operations in the U.S., Canada, APAC, Europe, the Middle East, and India. For more information, visit www.CAMB.AI.

About Hyperfusion

Hyperfusion is the GCC’s sovereign AI neo-cloud, providing at-scale, low-latency GPU infrastructure and outcome-driven AI services for enterprises, media companies, and public sector organizations across the Middle East and Europe.

