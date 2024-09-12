Dubai, UAE: Hyperfusion, a leader in AI and machine learning infrastructure in the GCC, and AHOY, a multi-sector deep-tech company providing tech stack, developer tools, and edge computing solutions, are proud to announce the launch of Project “Jeriko”. This groundbreaking initiative combines Hyperfusion’s advanced GPU clusters stack with AHOY’s groundbreaking edge computing technology and cutting-edge use cases in VoIP, Aviation, Telcom, Life sciences, Smart cities, and much more. By joining forces, the duo are establishing a powerful platform to help businesses scale operations and enhance service offerings with unprecedented efficiency.

Introducing Project Jeriko

Project Jeriko is set to revolutionise high-performance computing (HPC) by integrating the substantial computational power of Hyperfusion’s GenAI GPU cluster, the largest in the GCC, with AHOY’s state-of-the-art tech stack and computing solutions. This partnership will significantly enhance how businesses manage and process data, seamlessly integrating cloud and edge capabilities. The project aims to deliver ready-to-use software development kits (SDKs) that enable rapid deployment of AI-driven applications, empowering enterprises to scale effectively and provide innovative services.

Offering a significant leap forward for telecommunications, the project integrates AI-powered edge devices, allowing telecommunication providers to analyse real-time data and optimise bandwidth usage more effectively. These edge devices are designed to detect congestion points across networks, allowing providers to dynamically adjust traffic patterns and ensure a seamless user experience. This translates into reduced network congestion and higher quality of service for end-users, while also enhancing the efficiency of resource utilisation, enabling telecom companies to manage increasing data demands with greater precision.

In the realm of content delivery and video streaming, Project Jeriko’s edge computing solutions boast substantial improvements. For Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), the use of GPU-optimised edge computing enables faster content caching and delivery, allowing providers to serve content closer to end-users, which reduces latency and bandwidth requirements. Similarly, streaming services benefit from edge caching, where popular video content is stored locally, eliminating the need for repeated transmission from central servers. This not only reduces buffering and enhances playback speed but also results in considerable bandwidth savings for content providers, making Project Jeriko a critical enabler of high-quality, scalable digital experiences.

Hyperfusion’s Unique Appeal

Founded just two years ago, Hyperfusion has quickly become the largest AI computing capability in the GCC region, offering unparalleled computing power and scalable AI solutions through the latest generation GPUs and an advanced software suite. With a robust infrastructure that includes both pre-built and customisable options, Hyperfusion supports innovators throughout their AI transformation journey by providing immediate access to cutting-edge technology, enabling seamless scalability for enterprises at any stage. As a fully private, homegrown UAE company, Hyperfusion brings a unique offering to the region, distinguished by its commitment to data sovereignty, 100% compliance with local data laws, and Tier 3 certified data centres for optimal speed and reliability.

Quentin Reyes, CEO of Hyperfusion Computing said, “Project Jeriko is more than just a technological advancement; it's a statement we’re making on our commitment to fostering innovation in the UAE. By combining our advanced GPU technology with AHOY’s edge computing solutions, we’re enabling businesses to reach new heights in operational efficiency and service delivery. As the UAE rapidly positions itself as a global leader in innovation, we are proud to contribute to this vision.”

AHOY – Shaping the Future of Mobility

AHOY is the first core tech infrastructure company in the MENA region that specialises in movement, mobility, and logistics technologies, empowering developers to innovate the next generation of applications and systems. At its core, AHOY redefines the dynamics of motion by creating and fostering a cutting-edge localised tech ecosystem. AHOY provides an unparalleled platform for innovation, offering Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and orchestration technologies, AHOY connects the world by enabling entrepreneurs and visionaries to bring groundbreaking ideas to life, shaping the future of global mobility.

Jamil Shinawi, CEO of AHOY said, “The collaboration between AHOY and Hyperfusion is a natural fit, aligning with our mission to bring the most advanced edge computing solutions to the forefront. Project Jeriko will empower businesses from the naturally well-positioned GCC and into the MENAT region, in addition to Asia and Africa to manage their data more effectively, responding to market demands with unprecedented speed, and agility, let alone, intelligence.”

The launch of Project Jeriko aligns with the UAE’s broader vision of becoming a global leader in technology and innovation. With its strategic investments in AI, HPC, and edge computing, the UAE builds an environment where businesses can thrive and innovate. The collaboration between Hyperfusion and AHOY highlights the country’s efforts to develop a knowledge-based economy and establish itself as a pioneer in the digital age.

About Hyperfusion Computing

Hyperfusion Computing is at the forefront of AI and HPC innovation in the GCC, offering unparalleled GPU-based computing power. Their infrastructure, powered by the latest NVIDIA and AMD GPUs, is designed to support large-scale AI, machine learning, and data-intensive applications, driving growth and innovation across various industries.

About AHOY

AHOY, established in 2018, is a pioneering new-age tech holding company committed to redefining how systems interact with the physical world and achieving operational excellence across diverse industries, including Smart Cities, Aviation, Traffic, Logistics, and Supply Chain. Specialising in high-performance, scalable edge computing solutions, AHOY empowers businesses to process data closer to its source, significantly enhancing efficiency and reducing latency in industries that demand real-time data processing, such as telecommunications and content delivery. AHOY is pushing the boundaries of tech-driven solutions, driving progress and efficiency in the modern era. With this innovative technology, AHOY is not just transforming operational landscapes; it’s forging a path toward a smarter, more interconnected future.