Muscat: Hydrom, in cooperation with Oman Vision 2040 unit and the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, kicked-off a two-week Ecosystem Readiness Lab designed to advance national plans towards the 2030 green hydrogen production targets. The multi-sector lab will assess the preparedness of the country’s infrastructure within five critical streams, developing a synergistic roadmap to achieve Oman’s prosperous green hydrogen future.

HE Eng. Salim Nasser Al Aufi, the Minister of Energy and Minerals and Chairman of Hydrom presided over the opening, during which he said, "Oman’s commitment to green hydrogen is a cornerstone of energy transition strategy and a critical pathway to achieving the ambitions set out in Vision 2040.”

HE further emphasized, “The Ecosystem Readiness Lab is not just about preparing our infrastructure; it is about forging a unified, forward-looking strategy that aligns every sector of our economy towards a sustainable and prosperous future. By leveraging our natural resources, enhancing local capabilities, and fostering global partnerships, we will cement Oman’s position as a global leader in green hydrogen."

The first workstream will focus on the construction and engineering sector, assessing the capacity and readiness of local firms to undertake large-scale green hydrogen projects while identifying gaps and exploring potential collaborations. The second workstream will examine the current and future needs of skilled labor including identifying programs to upskill the national workforce. The third workstream will evaluate the existing regulatory framework particularly in the area of permits, seeking ways to streamline processes and eliminate bottlenecks to facilitate timely project execution through a one-stop-shop approach. The fourth workstream will address the logistics sector’s infrastructural and operational needs, ensuring that Oman’s ports, transportation networks, and supply chains are fully-equipped to support green hydrogen production and export.

A fifth workstream dedicated to local content will explore opportunities across all sectors, identifying ways to maximize the involvement of local businesses across the green hydrogen value chain, as well as foster innovation and drive investment within the alternative energy sector. Together, the various workstreams will aim to produce a comprehensive roadmap, with detailed sectoral work plans, timelines, and resource requirements, to ensure measurability, accountability and transparency in tracking progress.

"These lab sessions are more than just a strategic exercise; they represent a significant step forward in ensuring that Oman’s transition to green hydrogen is both inclusive and transformative," said Abdulaziz Al Shidhani, Managing Director of Hydrom. "As we move towards our goal of producing over 1 million mtpa by 2030, our focus is on ensuring that every aspect of the ecosystem is fully prepared for the challenges and opportunities ahead, laying the groundwork for long-term economic resilience for Oman.”

Ahmed Ibrahim Al Abri, Planning & Regulatory Manager at Hydrom commented, "Building on the momentum of our previous readiness workshop, the lab sessions will be key in refining our strategies and strengthening cross-sector partnerships. I would like to thank our partners and stakeholders for their commitment to these sessions, and I am confident that together we will chart a course that drives our collective success in the green hydrogen sector."

As the Sultanate doubles down on Vision 2040 and strategic development plans begin to take shape across the country, Hydrom continues to build partnerships that support the nation’s journey to a sustainable, diversified economy. Together with public and private sector players, the green hydrogen orchestrator has pledged to propel development of Common Used Infrastructure, storage and logistics facilities, and digital transformation on a nation-wide scale. Following through, the workshop findings will generate a shared roadmap for all participating sectors to secure a dependable and generative future for the industry and Oman.

About Hydrom

Hydrom is a fully owned independent subsidiary of Energy Development Oman SAOC (EDO) and serves as the overall orchestrator and master planner of Oman’s green hydrogen sector. Its mandate includes setting the strategy and advising government on policies and legal framework for the hydrogen sector in addition to delineating government-owned lands earmarked for hydrogen. Hydrom is also responsible for the structuring of large-scale green hydrogen projects, managing the allocation process to developers, and facilitating the development of shared infrastructure and connected ecosystem industries and hubs. Through its role, Hydrom is advancing In-country Value by generating employment, expanding educational resources and developing localized supply chains and industry-adjacent opportunities across the value chain.

