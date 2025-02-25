UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Hyatt today announced the opening of Andaz Doha, marking the debut of the lifestyle brand in Qatar and the fourth Hyatt brand in the city.

Located in the prestigious West Bay, less than a 20-minute drive from Hamad International Airport, Andaz Doha offers a window to explore the city’s wonders and cultural attractions including City Center Doha Mall, the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC), Souq Waqif, Katara Cultural Centre and more.

The hotel features 256 guestrooms, which includes 32 suites and 4 Royal suites, as well as 56 residences for guests seeking long-term stays, varying from one to three bedrooms. The property will have three distinctive dining concepts – The Salt Road Doha, which is now officially open, as well as Mr. & Mrs. Hawker and Mumble Jungle, which are set to open in the coming months.

Stephen Ansell, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Hyatt, commented, “We are delighted by the debut of one of our lifestyle brands in Qatar with the opening of Andaz Doha. The property marks an exciting milestone for Hyatt’s growing brand portfolio as it represents the third Andaz branded property in the Middle East.”

“We are thrilled to debut the Andaz brand in Doha in one of the country’s most sought-after destinations”, said Jafar Abu Baji, General Manager at Andaz Doha. “Through collaborations with local artists, Andaz Doha pays homage to the country’s rich culture, and we look forward to welcoming guests to a new level of luxury lifestyle hospitality in the city.”

Concept and Design

Andaz Doha is an elegant representation of Qatari culture, celebrating the city’s authenticity through unique luxury touchpoints. A sophisticated color palette of gold, rose gold and bronze throughout represents the region’s wealth and incredible contributions to art while the luscious maroon color honors the Qatari flag.

Designed by Brime Robbins, Andaz Doha offers awe-inspiring ‘Airlock’ entrance; an immersive space featuring a sea of kaleidoscopic lights referencing the multi-faceted landscape of Doha. The canopy takes center stage in the hotel’s elegant lobby, alluding to Qatar's traditional craft of Sadu weaving design. Guests will also encounter a replica of a traditional "Katara pigeon tower", paying tribute to Qatar's historic use of messenger birds. Ornate wooden doorways with custom handles shaped like Arab walking sticks are a nod to the region's Bedouin past, while custom water-inspired carpets weaving through the corridors are inspired by Doha's stunning coastline. The journey of discovery continues throughout the hotel with details found in every corner including geometric mosaic tiles, traditional woven textiles, calligraphy work, and disruptive art.

Guestrooms and Suites

The hotel’s 312 rooms, suites and residences have been designed with modern interpretations of Qatari traditions and heritage. Spread across 26 floors, Andaz Doha guest rooms provides a luxurious and comfortable setting to enjoy the city’s vibrant attractions. Sea or city views are available, with spacious 19 square meter bathrooms including a separate bath and shower. All rooms include a mini bar as well as eco-friendly amenities. Guests will encounter patterned cushions designed with the Qatari weaving technique, ‘Al Sadu’, iridescent orbs, locally sourced stone and kaleidoscopic shapes.

Residences

Andaz Doha features 56 spacious residences including 34 one-bedroom residences, 12 two-bedroom residences and 10 three-bedroom residences; offering all the comforts of home in a stylish and luxurious space. Designed in tasteful hues of cream, amber and gold range in size from 100 square meters to 300 square meters and feature walk-in wardrobe spaces. The elegant residences are complete with dedicated parking spaces and resident-only elevators, designed to provide privacy and accessibility. Residents have access to the hotel’s amenities including the gym, pool and spa with personalized hotel benefits available to long-term guests.

Dining and Entertainment

Andaz Doha’s culinary offerings draw inspiration from across the globe, ranging from South African cooking-inspired concepts to Asian fare:

Officially open now, The Salt Road Doha is located in the lobby and explores the vital ingredient ‘salt’, one of the earth's oldest minerals.

Set to open in the coming months, Mr. & Mrs. Hawker (third floor) will draw from the concept of a Singaporean Hawker Center to feature a market-to-table philosophy. The dining options will also include the only enclosed outdoor terrace in Doha, with city and sea views.

Expected to launch later this year, Mumble Jungle (third floor) nods to a rainforest aesthetic to feature an assortment of vibrant cocktails and mocktails, inspired by Afro-Cuban classic creations.

Wellness

Alara Spa, meaning ‘water fairy’ in Arabic, is focused on the Hammam bathing ritual. Featuring six treatment rooms with separate male and female areas, a herbal sauna, steam rooms and multi-sensory showers, Alara Spa’s menu features a selection of wellness rituals, face treatments, body scrubs and soothing massages, all of which incorporate ancient customs with contemporary practices. Fitness enthusiasts can take advantage of the fitness center, a fully equipped, 24-hour studio with cardiovascular and weight-training equipment. Additionally, set to open to guests soon, a beautifully designed outdoor pool makes for an ideal setting to enjoy moments of poolside bliss, while the poolside bar serves refreshments.

Social Spaces

The property offers various facilities for business and leisure travel. On the ground floor sits the Andaz Lounge, a space for productive workflow or private meetings. The hotel also features 1,600 square meters of meeting and event spaces, including a 750-square-meter ballroom.

With four studio spaces within Andaz Doha, each represents different aspects of Doha's rich cultural heritage. The Calligrapher Studio showcases the graceful form of writing, blending the old and new scripts through design. The Weaving Studio was inspired by the traditional "Al Sadu" technique, an ancient art form in which raw materials, such as sheep wool, cotton, camel hair and goat hair, are spun or knit into fabrics. The Architecture Studio draws on elegant artifacts with cultural references and provide a feeling of ‘open workspace’ through its neutral colour palette. Finally, The Navigator Studio takes inspiration from traditional fishing techniques, with its wooden floors designed to represent the Jalboot used for navigating the high seas to seek pearls.

The opening of Andaz Doha represents Hyatt’s growing lifestyle portfolio in the region and becomes the 3rd Andaz hotel in Middle East. The property joins Andaz hotels across leading destinations, including London, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Tokyo.

