Dubai, UAE: The Hussain Sajwani – Damac Foundation (HSDF), has announced a donation of AED5 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the region’s largest of its kind, from the UAE to the world to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in less fortunate communities across 50 countries.

The Foundation, which is a joint initiative between the DAMAC Group and Hussain Sajwani, believes in giving back to the community that it belongs to.

The pledge equivalent to five million meals is part of the DAMAC Group’s emphasis on philanthropy and corporate social responsibilities and resonates with the Foundation’s plans for a trio of charitable activities for this year.

The 1 Billion Meals initiative, launched at the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, is a continuation of last year’s 100 Million Meals, which surpassed its target, collecting and distributing 220 million meals. In its efforts to provide food aid to those in need, the initiative contributes to the United Nations’ Sustainability Development Goals, especially to achieve ‘zero hunger’ by 2030.

For A Sustainable Future

Expressing his pride in his organization’s support for such a noble humanitarian initiative, Hussain Sajwani, Chairman of DAMAC said: “The One Billion Meals Campaign is an expression of the UAE’s dedication to humanitarian and solidarity causes. Extending on last year’s 100 Million Meals campaign, this year’s initiative is an affirmation of this commitment, and a proof of the reachability and scalability of such an inspiring and virtuous campaign,”

He added: As global citizens, it is our responsibility to support and nurture a brighter and healthier future generation. In the UAE, we are blessed to be guided under a leadership that is deeply committed to giving and expressing solidarity for their own, as well as others from around the world. It thus gives me great pride to support this worthy cause on behalf of the Foundation,”

Donation Channels

Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative through the following donation channels – the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” or “وجبة” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.

