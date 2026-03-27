HUMAIN and Turing form a strategic partnership to build the world’s first enterprise-scale AI Agent Marketplace on HUMAIN ONE.

HUMAIN ONE will enable organizations to discover, deploy, and scale intelligent agents across critical workflows.

Announced at FII PRIORITY Miami, the partnership will accelerate superintelligence deployment both in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and around the world.

MIAMI, Florida; RIYADH, Saudi Arabia; and PALO ALTO, Calif., — HUMAIN, a PIF company delivering full-stack artificial intelligence capabilities globally, and Turing, a leader in advancing and deploying frontier AI systems, today announced a strategic partnership to build the world’s first enterprise AI Agent Marketplace on HUMAIN ONE at the FII PRIORITY Miami summit. The HUMAIN ONE AI Agent Marketplace is designed to enable organizations to discover, deploy, and scale intelligent AI agents across every business function and accelerate the real-world deployment of superintelligence technologies.

The partnership brings together HUMAIN’s vision of an enterprise AI operating system and its AI infrastructure, models, and orchestration capabilities with Turing’s expertise in advanced model evaluation, fine tuning, reasoning systems, and enterprise AI deployment to accelerate the development of production-grade AI agents.

The HUMAIN ONE AI Agent Marketplace will serve as a foundational layer for enterprises transitioning into agent-driven organizations, allowing businesses to access specialized AI agents for HR, finance, legal, operations, procurement, and industry-specific workflows through a secure and scalable environment.

Through this collaboration, HUMAIN and Turing will jointly develop a global marketplace for enterprise-ready AI agents, enabling developers and AI builders worldwide to publish and monetize their innovations. Together, they will accelerate enterprise adoption of agentic workflows, establish governance, quality, and safety standards for AI agents at scale, and support the emergence of a new builder economy powered by AI.

In addition to partnering with HUMAIN to build HUMAIN ONE, Turing will also be its first U.S.-based customer, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s emergence not only as a hub for AI development but as a global exporter of advanced technology and innovation.

Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN, highlighted, “We believe the future enterprise will not be built around standalone software applications, but around intelligent agents that work alongside humans. The SaaS era transformed productivity, but the next chapter is agentic, where software executes workflows instead of only supporting them. HUMAIN ONE is our vision for the enterprise operating system of the AI era, and our partnership with Turing accelerates the creation of a global marketplace where builders, enterprises, and AI innovation converge. Together, we are enabling organizations to move beyond consuming software to building and orchestrating intelligence.” Amin continued, “This collaboration also reflects a broader shift, with HUMAIN emerging as a global exporter of advanced technology platforms, and Turing becoming the first U.S.-based customer of HUMAIN ONE.”

“Superintelligence should not remain abstract,” said Jonathan Siddharth, CEO and Co-Founder of Turing. “It should deliver productivity, increase ease of use, and unleash humanity’s untapped potential. Building an agentic marketplace with HUMAIN is a concrete step toward making superintelligence economically transformative. The marketplace will empower developers to build agents that transform workflows across government and enterprise. We are excited to accelerate superintelligence deployment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

HUMAIN ONE aims to redefine how software is created and consumed by shifting enterprises from traditional SaaS models toward agent-based operating environments, where AI agents autonomously execute workflows, collaborate, and continuously learn.

The partnership reflects a shared belief that superintelligence will amplify human ingenuity. By combining advanced AI systems with human judgment and expertise, Turing and HUMAIN aim to unlock new levels of productivity, accelerate innovation, and drive long-term economic growth.

About HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers; hyper-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms; advanced AI models, including some of the world’s most advanced Arabic large language models developed in the Arab world; and transformative AI solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN’s end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking value across industries, driving digital transformation, and strengthening capabilities through human–AI collaboration. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission focused on intellectual property development and global talent leadership, HUMAIN is engineered for international competitiveness and technological excellence.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. HUMAIN undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

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About Turing

Turing’s mission is to accelerate superintelligence to drive economic growth. Turing works with frontier AI labs to generate high-quality data that improves model capabilities in reasoning, coding, multimodality, and reliability. Turing develops large-scale reinforcement learning environments and data generation systems that train multimodal agents to improve model performance in coding, advanced STEM reasoning, and other real-world, economically valuable tasks.

Turing also works with global enterprises to build and deploy end-to-end AI systems inside mission-critical workflows. By operating across both frontier AI and enterprise AI, Turing helps translate real-world deployment signals into better data, evaluations, and training systems that improve model performance over time.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Turing’s leadership team includes technologists and operators from Meta, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, McKinsey, Bain, Stanford, Caltech, and MIT. Learn more at www.turing.com.

Turing Media Relations

Turing@signalgroup.co