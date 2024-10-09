Dubai: Smart hospitality solutions provider, Hudini, has developed a mobile application to enhance the in-room guest services at The Biltmore Hotel Villas in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The app features digital room keys, room controls to manage lighting and temperature in the hotel rooms as well as TV controls.

The benefits of the mobile app to hotel guests include the ability to enter their villa digitally without a physical key. Guests only have to pair the mobile app to their villa which allows them access electronically throughout their stay. Also, by integrating the Guest Room management System (GRMS) with the mobile app, hotel guests have the option of managing both the lighting and temperature of their villa at their fingertips. Another benefit is the TV integration which allows guests to control the in-room TV via the app without having to search for or pick up the remote. Finally, the mobile app is integrated with the Property Management System (PMS) which synchronizes with The Biltmore Hotel Villas’ booking system, enabling guests to view and manage their bookings.

“With Hudini’s app, we’ve elevated our guest experience to a new level of convenience, allowing them to control their stay at The Biltmore seamlessly,” said Mirsaid Ganiev, Cluster IT Manager at Biltmore Collection.

Prince Thampi, Founder & CEO of Hudini, says, “The Biltmore Hotel Villas fully recognized the potential of implementing advanced hotel technology and had a clear and simple vision in approaching us: levelling up the guest experience. We’re excited to partner with them in their digital transformation.”

The Biltmore Hotel Villas, Dubai, by Millennium Hotels and Resorts, is a collection of 20 luxury five-star hotel villas, located close to the Mall of the Emirates. Part of the Jumeirah Living complex, the 3–5-bedroom villas provide upscale accommodations, modern amenities and privacy, ideal for families, celebrities and dignitaries alike.

About Hudini

Hudini is the leading digital transformation platform for the hospitality industry. Powered by a proprietary middleware and an omnichannel (App, Web, TV) guest interface that leverages data + AI to increase guest engagement and hotel revenues, Hudini delivers an enhanced guest experience. Through its 100+ pre-built integrations across all functionalities, Hudini delivers personalised, immersive guest experiences that enable guests to communicate, control and interact with hotels closer than ever before. With over 400 hotels across 25 countries, Hudini is fast becoming the industry benchmark for digital transformation in the hospitality industry. To learn more about Hudini, visit www.hudini.io

