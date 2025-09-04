1Money Now Surpasses both Bridge and BVNK in Total U.S. Licenses, Creating a Path to Offer Stablecoin Orchestration Services that Directly Connects to the 1Money Network Blockchain

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Hub71 startup 1Money, the company behind the world’s first Layer 1 protocol purpose-built for Web3 payments, proudly announced it has secured a comprehensive suite of financial licenses across multiple jurisdictions, including over 30 Money Transmitter Licenses (MTLs) in the United States and a Class F Digital Asset Business license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority. This landmark achievement permits the company to now launch global “stablecoin orchestration services” providing a secure and compliant bridge between its next-generation blockchain (the 1Money Network) and the traditional financial system.

With these licenses in place, 1Money can now partner with Web3, FinTech, and traditional financial firms in the MENA region to allow them to tap into USD fiat and stablecoin offerings utilizing 1Money’s U.S. licenses. 1Money is now uniquely positioned to deliver a full-stack stablecoin infrastructure offering, including deploying its Layer 1 protocol through a separate entity, stablecoin orchestration services, and a comprehensive suite of compliant fiat solutions. The company’s regulated footprint, covering the majority of U.S. markets and offering fully regulated global operations out of Bermuda, empowers partners and enterprises to build, scale, and launch stablecoin-based products that can seamlessly move money between digital currencies and fiat.

By combining its regulated and licensed money services business with its 1Money Network protocol, 1Money seeks to uniquely provide a full suite of services to stablecoin and Real World Asset (RWA) issuers, allowing them to mint on the 1Money Network, connect their digital assets to the traditional banking system, and provide compliant distribution channels for offering their assets globally.

“Securing over 30 U.S. MTLs and the Bermuda BMA Class F license is the linchpin of our commitment to providing secure, compliant, and scalable stablecoin solutions to businesses worldwide,” said Brian Shroder, Co-Founder and CEO,1Money. “These milestones enable us to orchestrate stablecoin flows across both traditional rails and emerging blockchain infrastructure, bringing a new level of interoperability, trust, and compliance to the digital payments landscape.”

With its new regulatory approvals, 1Money can offer global businesses: multi-currency fiat virtual accounts, fiat deposit and withdrawal (on/off ramps), global fiat pay-in and pay-out. digital asset custody, stablecoin buying, selling, trading, and exchange, stablecoin payments and remittances and foreign exchange (FX).

“Our team has worked diligently to build a robust legal and compliance framework that meets the stringent requirements of regulators in the U.S. and Bermuda. This achievement reflects our commitment to globally align with esteemed regulatory regimes,” said Christopher Lalan, Chief Legal Officer, 1 Money. “The U.S. MTLs and the Bermuda Class F license give partners confidence that 1Money can support them at scale with both compliant operations and advanced technology solutions.”

The licenses provide 1Money with significant operational reach, including:

U.S. Nationwide Coverage: Through its MTLs and across states where a license is not needed, 1Money USA, Inc. is now authorized to provide money movement and services to customers across nearly 40 U.S. jurisdictions. 1Money USA, Inc. is also registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the U.S. FinCEN.

Global Payment Services Provider (PSP): As a fully authorized Class F digital asset business under Bermuda’s Digital Asset Business Act (DABA), 1Money Bermuda, Ltd. is now permitted to conduct a wide array of regulated activities under a world-class regulatory framework.

The 1Money group of companies now operate a robust regulatory foundation designed to foster mainstream adoption and unlock a new wave of innovation for global payments while also offering the 1Money Network protocol; engineered to be the fastest, cheapest, and most compliant Layer 1 for Web3 payments.

About 1Money

1Money is building the world’s first Layer 1 protocol purpose-built for Web3 payments, designed to deliver the fastest, cheapest, and most compliant transactions globally. Backed by leading investors and built on patent-pending technology, 1Money aims to revolutionize global finance by providing a superior digital asset payment experience for users worldwide. Purpose-built for both stablecoins and Real World Assets (RWAs), the 1Money Network ensures instant confirmations, industry-low fixed fees, world-class security, and native compliance features. Supporting multiple stablecoins across various fiat currencies, the platform eliminates the need for speculative assets or complex “tokenomics,” with network fees paid directly in the stablecoin being transacted. By simplifying the Web3 experience through its revolutionary technology, 1Money aims to accelerate the mainstream adoption of stablecoins as a foundation for the future of global finance.

1Money USA

1Money USA, Inc. is a FinCEN-registered Money Services Business that offers its regulated products and services across the United States through its various money transmitter licenses or their jurisdictional equivalents, where applicable.

1Money Bermuda

1Money Bermuda Ltd. is a digital asset business licensed by the Bermuda Monetary authority to operate as a digital asset exchange and services vendor, provide custodial wallet services, operate as a payments service provider, and issue, sell, and redeem digital assets.