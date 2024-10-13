KUWAIT – On October 9th, 2024, Hub2Energy participated in the official book launch and awards ceremony of The Energy Year Kuwait 2024, held at the Grand Hyatt Kuwait. The prestigious event featured keynote addresses by Bader Al-Attar, Managing Director for Planning & Finance at KPC, and Anwar Al Mutlaq, Country Chair of Shell Kuwait. Hub2Energy, alongside National Technology Enterprises Company and Zain Kuwait, showcased their strategic efforts to contribute to Kuwait’s evolving energy landscape.

At the event, António Azevedo Campos, co-founder and CEO of Hub2Energy, has presented his ambitious vision for supporting Kuwait’s energy transitions, focusing on decentralizing energy production, digitalizing energy systems, and decarbonizing industries.

“Boosting oil production alongside renewables, hydrogen, and CCUS is essential for creating a low-carbon, sustainable economy,” António stated. His message has highlighted the importance of integrating fossil fuels and renewable energy to address growing energy demands while reducing the carbon footprint.

Hub2Energy announced that it secured capital for a pilot project in Kuwait, designed to optimize grid operations and enhance oil & gas asset management. Through its commitment to deploying AI-driven and Digital Twin technologies, the company is set to deliver scalable solutions to Kuwait’s energy challenges.

At The Energy Year event, Hub2Energy has also announced its partnership with the InnoEnergy Skills Institute, co-funded by the European Union. The partnership aims to accelerate skills development in the GCC region. António has emphasized, “Technology alone is not enough. We need skilled professionals to manage these advanced systems for long-term success.” In the name of the Hub2Energy team, António congratulated Wadha Ahmed Al Khateeb, CEO of KIPIC, on being named Person of the Year, recognizing her impactful leadership in the energy sector and stressing the importance of gender equity in driving innovation and sustainability.

The event offered an invaluable platform for networking with industry leaders, decision-makers from the private and public sectors, and stakeholders committed to advancing Kuwait’s energy transition.

About Hub2Energy:

Hub2Energy is committed to lead the energy transformations in Kuwait and the GCC region through a strategic focus on three core pillars: Decentralization, Digitalization, and Decarbonization.

The company integrates cutting-edge technologies, fosters global partnerships, and delivers scalable solutions to support a sustainable, low-carbon energy future. Hub2Energy’s approach reflects a strong commitment to sustainability and positions Kuwait and the region at the forefront of global energy transitions.

