On August 6th, the market analyst firm Canalys[1] released its Q2 2024 worldwide tablet shipments report. According to this report, Huawei tablets experienced year-on-year growth of up to 51% in the second quarter of 2024, with 2.5 million total shipments. This impressive performance has secured Huawei the third position among tablet brands globally. This demonstrates the company’s strength in both software and hardware capabilities, as evidenced by the recent launch of the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5"S series and the widely praised GoPaint digital painting app.

Huawei's growth in 2024 is attributed to its groundbreaking tablet technology, notably the PaperMatte Display on HUAWEI MatePad 11.5"S models. This display substantially reduces screen glare and reflectivity, offering a comfortable, eye-soothing viewing experience. There's also the HUAWEI M-Pencil (3rd generation) stylus, which pairs seamlessly with the tablet, making them ideal for students, professionals, and creators.

The GoPaint app, launched alongside the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5"S series, offers a rich array of brushes, realistic textures, and advanced digital painting capabilities accessible to artists. Powered by the cutting-edge FangTian Painting Engine, the app delivers true-to-life effects on screen, thanks to its seamless image rendering and storage. The result is more vivid layers, lower latency, and a more immersive creative experience across the board. This makes it easier than ever to bring bold artistic visions to life.

Huawei's significant year-on-year growth reflects the company's renewed focus on tablet products and technologies. Huawei is focused on advancing its tablet offerings, with a continued focus on delivering products that enrich the lives of users around the world.

[1] Data source: https://www.canalys.com/newsroom/global-tablet-shipments-Q2-2024