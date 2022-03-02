In line with Huawei’s goal to support its customers thrive in a digital economy, Huawei unveiled various products and solutions at this year's MWC Barcelona. This includes the company’s third-generation TDD M-MIMO products and FDD ultra-wideband multi-antenna products. Huawei also introduced its newly released IntelligentRAN architecture during the show.

Huawei also held its Industrial Digital Transformation Summit where the company announced new full-stack data center and intelligent campus solutions. The summit emphasized that digital transformation and environmental protection are key topics in the future. Huawei provides innovative Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and a full portfolio of products to help global customers build robust ICT infrastructure and enable industrial digital transformation. In fact, over the last few decades, Huawei has been focusing on reducing energy consumption and carbon emission through continuous product and solution innovation.

Separately, during the 5G: Connecting Virtual and Reality session, Huawei Carrier BG's Chief Marketing Officer Philip Song delivered the keynote speech: "5G+XR: Bringing Imagination into Reality". Song shared insights into the XR industry and revealed the industry's "new Moore's Law". He also called on carriers and industry partners to take actions to seize the opportunities presented by 5G+XR.

Meanwhile, Huawei and China Telecom jointly released their Cloud Network Core Capability Innovations and have committed to continue improving the network security, cloud and cloud-network synergy, and service innovation through strategic collaboration.

This year, Huawei also bagged various awards at MWC 2022 including:

Huawei 5Green Solutions were recognized twice at the MWC22 Barcelona, winning the GTI 'Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology Award' and 'Outstanding Award', a testament to Huawei's substantial contributions to technological innovation and sustainable development in its efforts to promote customer benefits.

Additionally, world leading operators Telkomsel, TPG, joint with Huawei won the GTI Awards '2022 Market Development' Award for their outstanding contributions to the 2.3 GHz industry.

MWC22 Barcelona runs from February 28 to March 3 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei showcases its products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1. Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, we dive into topics such as industry trends, GUIDE to the Future, and green development to envision the future of digital networks. For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2022

