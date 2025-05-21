Tashkent, Uzbekistan: Huawei has announced its Fifth Generation Fixed Network Advanced (F5G-A) series solutions at the Global Optical Summit 2025, marking a significant step forward in bringing artificial intelligence capabilities to industries throughout the Middle East and Central Asia.

The summit, which brought together more than 250 industry leaders, technical experts, and partners from across the region, underscored the critical role of optical connectivity and sensing technologies as the foundation for the next wave of digital transformation.

In his keynote address, "No Fiber, No AI: All-Optical Networks Power Various Industries with Inclusive AI," Perry Yang, President of Huawei Enterprise Optical Domain, noted that optical connectivity and optical sensing are becoming strategic infrastructures that drive the intelligent upgrade of industries. "With the wide application and in-depth penetration of AI technologies, optical technologies will quickly extend from data centers to every industry communication network, every campus, and every sensing terminal, to "Enhance Computing with Fiber, Drive Computing with Fiber, Boost Computing with Fiber, and Empower Computing with Fiber", making AI beneficial to various industries", he added.

The new F5G-A portfolio represents a comprehensive approach to optical infrastructure, addressing the full spectrum of enterprise needs from data centers requiring ultra-low latency connections for AI workloads to smart campuses demanding seamless connectivity, and from industrial networks needing reliable digital infrastructure to perimeter security systems requiring precision monitoring capabilities.

Charles Shen, Vice President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia ICT Marketing & Solution Sales, reflected on the company's decade-long journey in the region, "We've worked hand-in-hand with partners across the Middle East and Central Asia to deploy cutting-edge optical technologies. Now, we're entering a new era where the fusion of optical and AI technologies will deliver smarter, more tailored solutions that will shape the intelligent future of our region."

The strategic importance of this infrastructure evolution was emphasized by Kholoud Aldorgham, Director General of Fiber Connect Council MENA, who noted that fiber networks have become key enablers of the digital economy, expanding their reach from residential applications to become the backbone of enterprise campuses and business transformations.

Real-world applications of these technologies were showcased throughout the summit, with Azizi Developments from the UAE demonstrating how all-optical infrastructure has transformed their hotel and campus operations.

The summit concluded with a celebration of excellence, as Huawei recognized outstanding OptiX Club members and partners who have been instrumental in advancing the optical industry and driving industrial intelligence transformation across the region.

As industries across the Middle East and Central Asia continue their digital transformation journeys, Huawei's F5G-A solutions represent a critical infrastructure investment that promises to unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence across diverse sectors. The message from Tashkent is clear: the future of AI depends on the foundation of advanced optical networks, and that future is being built today.

