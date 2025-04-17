Manama: Huawei, a global leader in information and communications technology (ICT), will showcase its comprehensive AI-powered cybersecurity solutions as the Lead Strategic Partner of GISEC Global 2025, Middle East and Africa's largest cybersecurity event. Taking place from May 6-8 at Dubai World Trade Center, the event brings together over 25,000 cybersecurity professionals from more than 160 countries to address evolving threats in an increasingly AI-driven landscape.

Thanks to the accelerating uptake of technologies such as 5G, cloud, and AI, our world is becoming digital, fully connected, and intelligent. Digital technologies have permeated every aspect of our lives, reshaping how we live and work through their openness and connectivity on a global scale. Cybersecurity has therefore become a top concern for many countries and industries worldwide. Building digital trust and ensuring cybersecurity, two cornerstones of guaranteeing digital transformation, have become a practice the international community is keen to pursue.

Sean Yang, Global Cybersecurity and Privacy Protection Officer of Huawei, said, "We are delighted to extend our long-term partnership with GISEC Global by becoming its Lead Strategic Partner for the 2025 edition. Huawei is committed to securing our shared digital future with governments, industry organizations, standardization bodies, and enterprise stakeholders. Through such partnerships, we aim to be a reliable partner in the digital and intelligent world and provide our customers with competitive and secure product solutions."

At GISEC Global 2025, visitors to Huawei's booth can experience the company's latest cybersecurity innovations. These include comprehensive AI-native security solutions on Huawei Cloud, featuring Huawei Cloud's 1+7 Security Defense System and the AI-native cybersecurity center SecMaster; Xinghe Intelligent Network Security with unified SASE & EDR solutions utilizing a unique "cloud-network-edge-endpoint" architecture; Multilayer Ransomware Protection Solution that accurately detects ransomware, prevents horizontal proliferation, and ensures fast recovery; and All-Scenario Data Protection with 3-in-1 architecture design and industry-leading recovery performance.

Huawei will host several exclusive events during GISEC Global 2025. On May 6, the company will present an executive boardroom session where industry leaders will gather and dive into the latest advancements in AI-driven security, and Huawei Cloud security solutions. The same day will feature a "Cyber Resilience Workshop", bringing together ICT network security experts to discuss evolving digital security challenges, covering lifecycle management, integrity protection, vulnerability management, and digital certificates.

On May 7, Huawei will conduct the "OceanClub Workshop: Data Protection in the AI Era", exploring AI-driven data security trends, advanced backup solutions, and ransomware defense with a live demonstration of Huawei's OceanProtect solutions. The "Xinghe Intelligent Network Security Forum" will also take place, discussing how enterprises can build SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) architecture to address challenges such as cloud service migration, local traffic outbound, and AI-generated threats.

The company will conclude its thought leadership program on May 8 with the "Cybersecurity Industry Practices Forum", bringing together regulators, industry leaders, experts, and scholars to explore cybersecurity opportunities and challenges, covering global legislation, supply chain security, AI security, and ransomware prevention.

Huawei's strategic presence at GISEC Global 2025 embodies the company's foundational belief that cybersecurity and privacy protection are the cornerstones of the digital and intelligent world. This philosophy drives the company's approach to developing security solutions where protection isn't merely added on but intrinsically built into every product from conception. Huawei champions a verification-based security model that relies on common standards, enabling objective assessment and fostering industry-wide trust through transparency and measurable security practices.

Huawei will exhibit at Hall 5, stand A180, at GISEC Global 2025.