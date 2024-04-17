Dubai, UAE - Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, is set to participate in the upcoming GISEC Global 2024. Under the theme "Towards a Trusted, Resilient and Fully Connected Intelligent World," Huawei will demonstrate its commitment to safeguarding organizations and businesses on their digital transformation journey while elevating their cybersecurity and privacy protection capabilities as vital tools for success in the new digital landscape.

Technologies like AI, networks, and cloud are pushing the boundaries of business design, boosting productivity, and redefining business models. Industries are plotting new roadmaps and moving ahead with greater speed. As digital transformation picks up speed, cybersecurity and privacy protection will become key to business success in the future digital world.

As the Lead Strategic Partner for GISEC Global 2024, Huawei will leverage the event's reach to showcase a range of cutting-edge solutions designed to address the security challenges its customers face. Visitors to its booth will be able to explore the company's latest offerings, including cybersecurity solutions, data protection capabilities, cloud security, and broad industry and customer partnerships.

Dr. Aloysius Cheang, Chief Security Officer, Huawei Middle East & Central Asia, said, "Through our participation in GISEC Global 2024, we aim to strengthen our collaboration with our partners and customers to build a secure ecosystem, share our experiences and protect security and privacy in the new digital frontier.

At GISEC, Huawei will demonstrate the class-leading capabilities of its HiSec SASE solution for multi-branch enterprises, providing all-round protection at the cloud, network, edge, and endpoint levels, along with the HiSec Endpoint EDR for efficient threat detection, one-click recovery, and lightweight deployment.

Huawei emphasizes the importance of data protection, recognizing that data storage is the foundation of the intelligent world. Huawei OceanProtect Backup Storage delivers three to five times higher backup and recovery performance and, with the industry's only six-layer Network and Storage Ransomware Protection capabilities that ensure the security and availability of backup copies.

Huawei will also showcase its full-stack, cloud-native security system, empowered by AI and built upon the collaboration between a security operations center (SOC) and seven layers of protection covering physical, identity, network, application, server, data, and O&M layers, that guarantees service resilience, data security, and regulatory compliance. Meanwhile, Huawei will grandly launch the SOC, namely, Huawei Cloud SecMaster, at GISEC.

Huawei emphasizes the importance of open, transparent, secure, trustworthy, responsible, and capable alliances in the cybersecurity ecosystem. The company actively collaborates with partners on various security standards and frameworks to ensure a comprehensive and unified approach to cybersecurity across industries. These alliances help promote best practices, share knowledge, and foster innovation in cybersecurity.

As part of its commitment to fostering cybersecurity knowledge and best practices, Huawei will host several strategic industry forums at GISEC. The Huawei Cloud Security Forum, themed “Intelligent, Simplified Cloud-Native Security for Greater Resilience of Cloud Services”, will have Huawei Cloud experts discussing trends and challenges in cloud security governance, why cloud-native security is a better choice for the cloud era, and how to implement effeicient security operations. Meanwhile, the forum will have Huawei’s partners and customers sharing their best pratices concerning these topics.

Meanwhile, the Huawei Cybersecurity Forum will explore how enterprises can build Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and how to promote the development of the SASE industry in the future. The Cybersecurity Enablement Bootcamp is designed for regulators in the Middle East and Central Asia region, providing them with an opportunity to learn about global cybersecurity legislation, governance practices, and industry best practices and standards in the areas of 5G and cloud security. Finally, Huawei is also supporting our ecosystem partner, Organisation of The Islamic Cooperation – Computer Emergency Response Teams (OIC-CERT) to host an expert working group workshop during GISEC.

GISEC, taking place from April 23-25, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, is the largest and most influential cybersecurity exhibition and conference in the Middle East and Africa region. Visit Huawei at GISEC Global 2024, located in Hall 6, A75, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

