Cairo: Huawei Technologies, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, has launched “Huawei Ambassadors program”, under the auspices of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The program aims to build up ICT talents to become Huawei’s ambassadors; sharing acquired knowledge and raising awareness to their peers about Huawei’s activities and training programs inside and outside the campus. It also targets students to empower them in the field of ICT to foster the state’s sustainable development goals Egypt Vision 2030. Huawei will provide all necessary support to their ambassadors including advanced leadership program, in cooperation with the ministry.

The launching ceremony was attended by Dr. Hesham Farouk, Assistant to the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research for Digital Transformation; several university presidents; a group of deans of Computer Science faculties; faculty members and heads of Huawei Academies, in addition to Mr. MaBen, Board Member, Managing Director of Public Affairs and Communication Department at Huawei Egypt; Eng. Amr Zayed, Huawei Academies Executive Director, and Eng. Asmaa Serag, Huawei Talent Development Ecosystem Director.

“The Egyptian government is keen to collaborate with the private sector in the field of building digital capacities to enrich students’ capabilities to meet the labor market requirements. Huawei Academy Ambassadors is part of long-term cooperation between the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Huawei Egypt in the field of ICT capacity building. As the ministry is committed to expanding in establishing new specialized universities, we strive to maintain our robust collaboration with Hauwei in upcoming initiatives, including establishing new laboratories within universities. We look forward to forging new collaborations with Hauwei Egypt to keep pace with the 4th industrial revolution to enrich the human capital and qualify them to the labor market in the field of ICT to achieve the digital transformation strategy." Dr. Hesham Farouk, Assistant to the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research for Digital Transformation, said.

Mr. MaBen, Board Member, Managing Director of Public Affairs and Communication Department at Huawei Egypt, expressed his elation with the ambassadors, saying: “We, at Huawei Egypt, are keen to cooperate with our partners in both public and private sectors to enable the Egyptian youth through various initiatives and training programs. We believe that youth are the cornerstone of our journey towards achieving the digital transformation and societal development in Egypt. We are committed to transform Egypt into a digital hub in the region; contributing in the sustainable development strategy Egypt Vision 2030.”

Eng. Amr Zayed, Huawei Academies Executive Director, stated: “iTB Talent Bank is one the key pillars of Huawei Egypt, which is launched in cooperation with Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and Ministry of Manpower. So far, the program established more than 75 academies, equipped with 650 trainers, trained more than 20,000 talents, and granted 8000 international certificates. Furthermore, over 60 companies in the communications and information technology sector joined the program to offer job opportunities to the program’s talents. Therefore, the program was expanded to include new pillars in alignment with the State’s Vision 2030.”

Eng. Asmaa Serag, Huawei Talent Development Ecosystem Director, elaborated saying “Huawei Academy Ambassadors mainly focuses on boosting the company’s youth empowering strategy. The program entails three stages including; Top ICT Talent Coach, ICT Future Star, ICT Annual Ambassador. After completing the first phase, 40 of the most efficient students were selected and trained before receiving Huawei international certificates. Training programs in leadership and self-development were also provided to students, enabling them to enhance their teaching skills and capabilities.”

On the sideline of the ceremony, Huawei Technologies held a panel discussion entitled “The Role of Universities and Private Sector in Connecting Today’s Youth to a Digital Future,” in which Huawei, number of Egyptian university presidents, and Huawei Academy ambassadors tackled the digital transformation strategy and the role of today’s youth, in addition to the importance of collaboration to build up students for the digital economy.

-Ends-

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 197,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission are to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they’re at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei