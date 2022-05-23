Cairo : Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with King Salman International University (KSIU) to establish “Huawei ICT Academy” at the university’s three campuses located in El Tur, Sharm El Sheikh and Ras Sudr.

The MoU aims at integrating Huawei’s academic content in the areas of AI, Cloud, IoT, Big Data, and Networking in the university’s curriculum as well as providing the faculty with hands-on training on the latest technologies and trends in the ICT sector.

The MoU, signed by Mr. MaBen, Board Member, Managing Director of Public Affairs and Communication Department at Huawei Egypt, and Professor Dr. Ashraf Hussein, KSIU President, targets providing advanced training programs to boost digital ICT skills amongst students in line with the global trends and the country’s digital transformation strategy; leveraging Egypt Vision 2030.

Huawei Egypt and King Salman International University are keen to enhance the young talents’ capabilities by sharing knowledge in the field of ICT. The cooperation will grant students with international accreditation, which contributes to the localization of the technology industry and the transformation of Egypt into a technology regional hub in MENA.

Mr. MaBen, Board Member, Managing Director of Public Affairs and Communication Department at Huawei Egypt said: “We are honored to be collaborating with a prestigious educational institute such as KSIU. For more than 20 years, we have been keen to collaborate with our partners from both public and private sectors to empower the Egyptian youthben: of the qualifyn strategy. peratagin state'; developing world-class talents for key industries to support Egypt in its digital transformation; transforming the country into a regional hub in the field of ICT.”

“Through the partnership, we seek to transfer Huawei's global knowledge and expertise to the young talents; enabling them to lead the digital transformation journey and advance the economic growth in line with Egypt Vision 2030,” MaBen added.

Stressing the importance of the partnership with Huawei Egypt, Dr. Ashraf Saad Hussein, President of King Salman International University, said: “At King Salman International University, we are keen to enhance scientific research, and digital innovation, along with empowering our students with the latest ICT skills; building their capabilities and qualifying them for the labor market. As we collaborate with a world-leading technology company such as Huawei, we will be able to provide the university with the necessary exposure to the best technology practices in line with the rapid technological development; leveraging Huawei's global expertise.”

The signing ceremony was attended by Prof. Mohamed Sharif, Acting Vice President and Supervisor of Marketing, and Prof. Samir Abdel Salam, Secretary General of the University. It was also attended by the representatives of the university in the field of computer science; Dr. Wael Fawaz, Dr. Ahmed Abdel Fattah Al-Ashry. Likewise from Huawei's part, several representatives witnessed the signing including: Eng. Amr Zayed, Executive Director Huawei Academy, Eng. Asmaa Serag, Head of Training Sector at Huawei, and Nazly Alaa, Academy Development at Huawei.

As a technology leader, Huawei Egypt is committed to empowering young talents with cutting-edge training programs; qualifying them for the labor market. Thus, Huawei launched iTB Talent Bank, through which more than 75 academies were established in 45 public and private universities throughout Egypt; qualifying over 650 trainers to train more than 20,000 university students, in addition to 8,000 students receiving an international accreditation. Huawei also has organized the 3rd edition of Huawei iTB Recruitment Expo (HiRE3) to provide suitable job opportunities for graduates of Huawei Academies.

-Ends-

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 197,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission are to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they’re at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei