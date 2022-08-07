Cairo – Huawei Technologies has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in conjunction with The Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) to launch Huawei “Spark” program. The program aims to provide opportuntities for deep-tech startups to establish roots in new markets, widen their client reach and co-create with Huawei.

The stipulated coordination seeks to provide promising technology- driven startups in the areas of AI, Data Managemnt, Gaming, eCommerce with free accesss to Huawei’s unique ecosystem of Cloud resources . Additionally, selected start-ups will have the power to access Huawei’s training programs for technical support, including cloud and AI technology, such as AI development framework, database and OS to develop their own applications, services and appliances.

The MoU was signed by Mr. MaBen, Board Member, Managing Director of Public Affairs and Communication Department at Huawei Egypt, and Dr. Hossam Othman, Vice President of The Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) and Managing Director of The Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (TIEC). Both parties believe the Spark incubation and accelerating platform will propel digital transformation in various industries such as heath care, fin-tech, education, energy etc; in line with Egypt 2030 vision.

Highlighting the significance of this collaboration, Dr Hossam Othman, VP of ITIDA and Managing Director of TIEC, said: “We are ecstatic to cooperate with Huawei to support startups through their early stages of growth. Such program seeks to tremendously impact our entrepreneurship ecosystem in Egypt; unlocking the path of promising opportunities. It also meets our primary goals of boosting innovation in Egypt, as well as our mandate of building the capacities of young talent on the latest ICT technologies.”

Mr. MaBen, Board Member, Managing Director of Public Affairs and Communication Department at Huawei Egypt said, “As a company that continuously strives to empower the technology sector, we are delighted to collaborate with ITIDA to offer multi-tier support to startups and enable them to leverage Huawei technology stack to accelerate the start-up growing rate in Egypt. We, at Huawei, consider such a program as part of the company’s responsibility towards society development.”

He added: “Huawei considers Spark Program’s startups as business partners while providing them with access to Huawei’s wide-ranging, global enterprise client portfolio. Startups will be able to reach the services users through Huawei consumer ecosystem and Huawei App Gallery, and millions of enterprise users across the globe through Huawei’s Cloud marketplace.

It is noteworthy that Huawei has also launched the program in numerous other countries to help cultivate digital experts and build the local ecosystem. Huawei fully believes that startups could grow faster with proper mentoring and support through the program, and create more job opportunities to support the recovery of economies, not just regionally, but also globally.

