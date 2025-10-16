Dubai, UAE — Huawei Technologies unveiled the Huawei Partner Park at GITEX Global 2025, a dedicated area within Huawei booth where six sponsoring partners showcased their joint solutions developed with Huawei. This initiative underscores the pivotal of ecosystem collaboration in accelerating digital transformation across industries, and demonstrates how technology partnerships deliver tangible business value.

Huawei Partner Park at GITEX GLOBAL 2025

Ecosystem Collaboration: The Core of Digital Transformation

Today’s digital transformation extends far beyond individual technologies. Enterprises need end-to-end, integrated solutions that unify global technology platforms, deep domain expertise, and local implementation capabilities. With Huawei Partner Park, Huawei brings its ecosystem partners together to demonstrate how collaborative innovation drives digital progress across key sectors, including energy, education, finance and transportation.

Huawei Joined Hands with Six Leading Partners at Partner Park during GITEX GLOBAL 2025

Partner Spotlights: Joint Solutions in Action

Victorysoft highlights AI and IoT-enabled oilfield management solutions, jointly developed with Huawei, which leverages Huawei’s cloud and digital infrastructure. Tailored for oil and gas enterprises, this collaborative solution improves operational visibility, minimizes downtime, and empowers data-driven decision-making across every step of exploration and production.

Ulearning takes the spotlight with its cloud-based learning management system, powered by Huawei Cloud and designed for hybrid and online education. This joint solution features three core capabilities: adaptive learning, interactive courseware, and AI-driven analytics, supporting universities and schools to deliver scalable, digital-first education.

Anvision, an integral part of Anton’s oilfield services ecosystem, takes center stage with its AI-driven operational intelligence platforms. Built on Huawei’s computing and connectivity capabilities, this collaborative solution equips oil and gas enterprises with real-time monitoring, well optimization, and energy efficiency improvements.

Neuxnet showcases its Enterprise AI Platform seamlessly integrated with Huawei’s high-performance cloud and data services. This joint solution empowers financial institutions with tools for fraud detection, risk management, customer intelligence, and enterprise-grade generative AI applications.

Beyond Traffic demonstrates its intelligent transportation systems backed by Huawei’s IoT and edge computing capabilities. This joint solution encompasses three core components: traffic optimization, real-time monitoring, and smart mobility scenarios, aiming to enhance safety, improve operational efficiency, and advance sustainability in urban environments.

Trust Decision, an industry leader in digital risk management and decision intelligence, showcases its AI-powered risk control and anti-fraud platforms developed on Huawei Cloud. These solutions enable financial institutions to make real-time, data-driven decisions that strengthen trust with users, ensure regulatory compliance, and boost overall operational efficiency.

A Showcase of Industry Transformation

Collectively, these six partners paint a vivid picture of digital transformation in action, from intelligent energy and education to smarter finance and sustainable mobility. At the Huawei Partner Park, visitors can not only see innovation but also gain firsthand experience of how collaborative innovation turns advanced technologies into practical solutions that drive growth and resilience.

“Huawei is proud to gather leading partners under one roof at GITEX,” said Taylor Zhou Partner Development Vice President, Huawei Middle East and Central Asia. “The Huawei Partner Park exemplifies how collaboration between technology providers, industry experts, and integrators yields solutions that are greater than the sum of their parts. This is the future of digital transformation.”