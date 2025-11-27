Doha, Qatar: Huawei successfully concluded its participation in the inaugural MWC25 Doha, demonstrating how the integration of 5G-Advanced (5G-A) and artificial intelligence is driving unprecedented digital transformation across the Middle East region. The two-day event at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center brought together government leaders, telecom operators, and industry experts to explore the future of intelligent connectivity.

In his keynote address titled "Empowering Middle Eastern Digital Visions with 5G-A x AI," Richard Liu, President of ICT Marketing and Solution Sales, Huawei, highlighted the remarkable global progress of 5G-Advanced technology and its synergy with AI in reshaping industries.

"The synergy between 5G-Advanced and AI is reshaping the global industry landscape at an unprecedented pace," said Richard Liu. "Just one year after commercial deployment, 5G-Advanced has already driven the deployment of over 60,000 enterprise private networks and is expected to create more than $2.8 trillion in economic value by 2025."

Liu emphasized that Middle Eastern operators are at the forefront of this transformation, accelerating their 5G-Advanced deployment and achieving 30-40% improvements in network energy efficiency through AI integration. The region has already implemented more than ten intelligent application scenarios, demonstrating the practical impact of this technological convergence.

The integration is driving major transformations across three key areas: business model innovation through tiered services and scenario-based solutions that boost Average Revenue Per User (ARPU); intelligent services where AI agents cover 80% of daily scenarios with voice interaction and cloud services providing instant responses; and infrastructure upgrades including all-optical infrastructure supporting 10GE access, with automation rates in operations and maintenance reaching 40%.

Middle East Leads Global 5G-A Development with Over One Million Users

Allen Tang, President of ICT Marketing and Solution Sales, Huawei Middle East and Central Asia delivered a keynote titled "The Booming Era of 5G-A: Innovation, Leadership, and Growth" at the 5G Future Summit on the first day of MWC Doha, emphasizing the Middle East's leadership position in the global 5G-Advanced rollout.

"The Middle East is leading a new wave of global 5G-Advanced development," said Allen Tang. "More than 25 commercial 5G-A networks have been deployed globally, and the number of 5G-A users in the Middle East has exceeded one million, demonstrating strong growth momentum."

Tang highlighted that the integration of 5G-A and AI is driving telecom operators to transition from traditional telecom service providers (Telcos) to technology companies (Techcos), increasing ARPU by 20% through diversified business models including tiered rates, scenario-based experiences, and VIP services.

In GCC countries, 75% of smartphones already support Standalone (SA) networking, and 36% have AI capabilities. SA network coverage has improved by 20%, and uplink speeds have increased by 50%, laying the foundation for low-altitude economic applications such as drone delivery and flying taxis.

Huawei has proposed "3A Infrastructure" (5G-A, Always-Online, AI-Driven), which uses AI agents and data fusion to elevate operational efficiency from "hour-level" to "real-time." Through multi-band Meta technology, Sub-1GHz solutions, and intelligent BSS platforms, Huawei is helping operators achieve "10Gbps experience" and full-coverage networks.

Strategic Partnerships and Comprehensive Technology Showcase Drive Intelligent Transformation

During MWC25 Doha, Huawei and MEEZA, a leading end-to-end managed IT services and solutions provider, signed two strategic Memoranda of Understanding to advance Qatar's national priorities in digital infrastructure, AI innovation, and talent development.

The agreements focus on deepening collaboration in Private Digital Infrastructure and AI services, and launching a National Training Program to cultivate local expertise in emerging digital fields. These partnerships support Qatar's vision for economic diversification, technological leadership, and long-term resilience.

Throughout MWC25 Doha, held under the theme "Accelerating the Intelligent World," Huawei showcased comprehensive solutions that demonstrate how 5G-A and AI convergence create new business opportunities and monetization models across multiple sectors.

At its exhibition booth, visitors experienced AI-driven solutions that empower industries, including public services, transport, utilities, finance, and energy, to achieve higher efficiency and productivity. Huawei also presented cloud and digital energy advancements, demonstrating how intelligent infrastructure supports sustainable, low-carbon digital ecosystems.

Huawei's participation in MWC25 Doha reinforces its commitment to advancing Qatar's ICT ecosystem, building on over two decades of contribution to the nation's digital transformation journey and supporting Qatar's vision for a knowledge-based, intelligent economy.

The event concluded with the message that "Innovation Never Stops," emphasizing that the Middle East will continue to play a leading role on the global telecom stage, setting new standards for technological breakthroughs and business success in the 5G-Advanced and AI era.

For more information, visit www.Huawei.com

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at:

www.huawei.com

https://e.huawei.com/ae/