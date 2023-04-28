Middle East: Huawei has recently been recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers Choice for SD-WAN for the fourth time in a row. As the only non-North American vendor to receive this distinction, Huawei has also been recognized as Customers' Choice for SD-WAN in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa by Gartner®. (*1)

On the Gartner Peer Insights platform, more than 20 vendors of SD-WAN products around the world were comprehensively evaluated. (*2) Customers from various industries, such as finance, manufacturing, and public services, provided feedback on SD-WAN products and solutions from multiple dimensions, including product functions, deployment and O&M, and service support. Huawei for its SD-WAN took top spot with the highest score of 5 and the highest recommendation rate of 100% based on 82 reviewers Recognized as Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for four times in a row Huawei — with its SD-WAN Solution — is the only non-North American vendor to receive this distinction. (*1)

Huawei is demonstrating the strong recognition customers around the world have for Huawei's SD-WAN industry position, deployment scale, and mature commercial use.

A customer in the transportation industry commented on Huawei's SD-WAN Solution: "Huawei SD-WAN solution is quite stable, very trustable network solution. Huawei SD-WAN can support dual hubs to prevent the fault on the hub node, also Huawei SD-WAN solution can support dual CP Es at one site to improve the stability of the solution. What's we got by Huawei SD-WAN is about the security. After the version's update, the security service is supported, such as the AV, IPS and remote URL filtering and so on."

A customer in the finance industry also praised Huawei's SD-WAN Solution and services: "Huawei completed equipment configuration in three minutes, half a day to finish installation and onboarding. Huawei helped us provision the network in less than a day. So, the whole experience didn't influence our operation."

Cao Tongqiang, Director of Huawei's SD-WAN Solution, said: "It is a great honor to recognize as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for SD-WAN again in 2023. I'd like to thank customers for their recognition of Huawei SD-WAN. In the past few years, Huawei SD-WAN has conducted in-depth research on users' pain points and requirements, and continuously innovated to improve user experience of multi-cloud and multi-branch interconnection. In the future, we will continue to increase our R&D investment to provide users with more secure and intelligent SD-WAN solutions."

For more information about Huawei's NetEngine AR routers and SD-WAN Solution, visit Huawei's SD-WAN website.

-Ends-

Source:

*1 Gartner, Voice of the Customer for SD-WAN, Peer Contributors, 15 March 2023

*2 Gartner Peer Insights, Products In SD-WAN Market,12 April 2023 https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/sd-wan

Disclaimer:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, Gartner Peer Insights are a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on: