Dubai, UAE – Huawei has signed an important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Salam Mobile, marking a collaboration aimed at enriching customer experiences for both companies in the Saudi Arabian market. The agreement was signed during a ceremony by Mr. Keith Li, Vice President, Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia and Mr. Ahmed Al-Anqari, CEO of Salam, and, in the presence of Amr M Eldesouky, Chief Consumer Officer at Salam.

The MoU focuses on several initiatives that will benefit both Huawei and Salam Mobile customers, including tailored promotions and enhanced services available through the Huawei Flagship Store (HFS) in Roshan Front, Riyadh. Salam Mobile will offer exclusive promotions for Huawei users, complemented by various marketing materials.

"This MoU represents an exciting opportunity to work with Salam Mobile to provide customers with enhanced digital experiences," said Mr. Keith Li, Vice President, Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia. "We are pleased to support this collaboration and offer Huawei users access to even more exclusive services through Salam."

"This partnership with Huawei reflects our shared commitment to improving customer experiences by delivering tailored offers and solutions," said Mr. Ahmed Al-Anqari, CEO of Salam. "Through this collaboration, we aim to bring greater value and convenience to our customers, reinforcing our dedication to service excellence."

Additionally, Salam Mobile will provide voucher cards to Huawei customers via the My Huawei community, boosting customer engagement and delivering added value to the users of both companies. To further elevate the customer experience, Huawei will install a Salam Mobile self-service kiosk in the flagship store, providing customers easy access to Salam’s services.

One of the exciting aspects of the collaboration includes Huawei organizing an E-sports event at the Salam Mobile showroom in Riyadh, highlighting both brands' focus on engaging, innovative experiences for their customers.

About HUAWEI Consumer Business Group (CBG)

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) is one of Huawei’s three business groups, providing a range of products including smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, audio, monitors, smart screens, IOT and others.

In 2023, our total R&D spending reached more than USD 23 billion, representing 23.4% of Huawei’s total revenue. The total R&D investment over the last decade now exceeds USD 154 billion.

For more information, please visit: consumer.huawei.com/sa

For regular updates on HUAWEI Consumer BG, follow us on:

Facebook: facebook.com/HuaweiMobileKSA

Twitter: twitter.com/HuaweiMobileKSA

YouTube: youtube.com/Huaweimobileksa

Instagram: instagram.com/HuaweiMobileKSA