UAE - Huawei has announced the launch of its new Service Upgrade Program in 2025, a long-term initiative that provides users with a comprehensive package of free support services. With this step, Huawei becomes the first consumer electronics company to introduce a model that removes traditional service fees and ensures customers receive a seamless, worry-free maintenance experience. By significantly lowering the maintenance costs typically borne by users, Huawei introduces a new consumer-centric service paradigm.

The free-of-charge Service Upgrade Program offers customers a range of benefits aimed at improving performance, extending the lifespan of devices, and reducing the overall cost of ownership. Customers can access expert consultation for setup and usage guidance, along with professional cleaning and refresh services that remove hidden dust and debris to maintain devices in optimal condition. Full performance diagnostics are also available to identify potential issues early, such as battery degradation, while the available system renewals ensure devices remain secure and up to date. For added convenience, Huawei also offer complimentary round-trip shipping for customers unable to visit a service center and prefer to send their devices in for repair.

All services are available free of charge at Huawei Authorized Service Centers across the UAE, and can be booked remotely through the My HUAWEI app, HUAWEI Support website, or HUAWEI Support service hotline. This convenience ensures that users can choose the method that best fits their schedule, whether by visiting a service center directly or arranging assistance from the comfort of their homes.

By eliminating typical maintenance fees and offering premium care at no cost, Huawei is introducing a consumer-focused approach to after-sales support that redefines industry standards. The program builds on the company’s previous initiatives, such as the Service Giving Season, which featured complimentary screen protectors, cleaning services, and seasonal renewal plans. The new Service Upgrade Program represents a shift from short-term promotions to a lasting commitment, ensuring daily maintenance and repair support are consistently integrated into the overall Huawei user experience.

Through this initiative, Huawei reinforces its dedication to customer care and long-term reliability. The Service Upgrade Program not only helps consumers get the most value from their devices but also reflects Huawei’s recognition of the need for dependable technology support in today’s fast-paced digital world. By making comprehensive device care accessible to all users, Huawei continues to strengthen the bond of trust with its user base.

For more information on the Huawei Service Upgrade Program, please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/ae-en/support/service-upgrade-program/

