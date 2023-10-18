Dubai, UAE: Huawei has unveiled its latest Intelligent Cloud-Network products and solutions at GITEX GLOBAL 2023, the leading technology event in the Middle East and Central Asia (MECA). The solution offers unmatched computing power and super-connectivity for AI-driven productivity in the intelligent era.

The wave of digitalization and intelligence in the industry is setting off a new round of business transformation. Countries in MECA are consequently increasing investment in digital infrastructure to improve competitiveness. Further, thousands of industries are accelerating the technological upgrade of "connectivity + intelligence". With a 100K computing card cluster and ultra-high throughput of over 95%, Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Network ensures long-term stability and reliability. It can also detect, locate and fix network faults in seconds with its AI big model.

Steven Zhao, Vice President of Huawei Data Communication Product Line, said: "Focusing on scenario-specific solutions and more than 10 cutting-edge technologies, Huawei Datacom invests heavily in R&D for continuous innovation. Looking ahead, Huawei Datacom will continue to evolve in the six directions of Net5.5G, providing customers with innovative products and combined solutions to accelerate industry intelligence."

Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Network features innovative network technologies, such as E2E 400GE, elastic ultra-broadband bearer, on-demand security subscription, and high-quality 10GE with full series products. It also delivers a new SASE architecture that integrates network security into the basic network architecture and provides efficient risk management.

The solution enhances the user experience with its high-quality 10GE campus solution that redefines the ultra-HD video experience. Using AI, it can intelligently identify audio and video applications and prioritize them on the network. One switch card can support the ultra-HD video of 10,000 users without freezing.

Huawei has launched a new SASE architecture, which integrates network security capabilities into the basic network architecture, converges security protection at the network access edge, and provides an efficient solution to handle risks.

Vincent Liu, President of Huawei's Global Enterprise Network Marketing & Solution Sales Department presented awards to outstanding IP Club members in the Middle East and Central Asia region. Vincent Liu said that IP Club has been booming in the Middle East and Central Asia region. Members have participated in IP Club membership activities, shared their valuable experience, conducted in-depth technical discussions,and explored the future development direction of the IP industry, which has promoted the development of the IP industry in the region.

Huawei is a Gold Sponsor of GITEX GLOBAL 2023 and the lead sponsor for the event's cybersecurity program, Cyber Valley. Visit the Huawei booth in Hall 22, Dubai World Trade Center, at GITEX GLOBAL to experience the latest technology innovations and learn how the company is accelerating intelligence.

For more information about Huawei's participation at GITEX GLOBAL, please visit the Huawei GITEX GLOBAL website: https://e.huawei.com/ae/events/2023/ae/gitex.

