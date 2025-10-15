Dubai, UAE: During GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Allen Tang, President of Huawei's Middle East & Central Asia ICT Marketing & Solution Sales Department, launched the GovTech1.0 Framework, a strategic blueprint for governments' digital and intelligent transformation. In his keynote speech, Tang shared Huawei's latest insights and practices for helping governments go digital and intelligent, and explained how the GovTech1.0 Framework and related solutions could accelerate this process.

Tang also introduced Huawei's Global Digitalization & Intelligence Index (GDII), and emphasized that the widespread application of innovative technologies has been at the heart of every leap forward in socio-economic development. The GDII is designed to measure and track the development of digital economies worldwide by evaluating indicators such as data usage and infrastructure. Jointly developed by Huawei, IDC, and GSMA Intelligence, the index compares the performance of 90 countries across seven pillars: data creation, data transfer, data processing and storage, data application, digital energy, policy, and talent and ecosystem. This provides a valuable reference for formulating better strategies and making smarter investments. Today, AI is being rapidly deployed in all areas, giving rise to new business models and formats, and stimulating the systemic transformation of economic patterns and social governance models. Against this background, all countries must advance their digital and intelligent transformation to seize opportunities and enhance competitiveness.

To date, more than 170 countries and regions around the world have issued digital strategies, as part of their top-level design for national development. According to the UN's E-Government Development Index (EGDI), numerous governments in the Middle East and Central Asia are now on the fast track to digitalization. Pioneers like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kazakhstan have all achieved major breakthroughs in service efficiency and data governance capabilities through continual digital reforms. These countries have now emerged as regional leaders in the development of core frameworks for intelligent governments.

The GovTech1.0 Framework is built upon deep insights into the development patterns of digital and intelligent governments, as well as thorough research on transformation practices in the Middle East and Central Asia. This framework focuses on four core concepts: Network broadbandization, Platform standardization, Data harmonization, and Application intelligentization. It provides a comprehensive blueprint for intelligent governance in four dimensions: infrastructure, platform architecture, data value, and application efficiency.

GovTech1.0 builds on Huawei’s strengths in connectivity, cloud, and computing. It integrates smart networks, unified platforms, and advanced AI to power digital portals, governance, public services, and emergency response.

Network broadbandization :Broadband network deployment is the cornerstone of any government's digital and intelligent transformation. Governments currently have several key demands, including digital offices, diverse urban access, and private networks for government services. This has created an urgent need to build high-bandwidth, multi-service, and integrated e-government private networks to lay a solid foundation for the subsequent implementation of intelligent applications.

Platform standardization :Supported by e-government private networks, government governance platforms must become increasingly integrated with a focus on building a unified cloud infrastructure that is flexible, reliable, and secure. Based on such infrastructure, governments should centrally manage and dynamically allocate computational resources to address their key pain points, such as dispersed resources, inefficient resource scheduling, weak security assurance, insufficient cloud resource elasticity, and complex O&M systems.

Data harmonization : Tang advocated for data integration to address core challenges in government digital and intelligent transformation, such as difficult data access, inconsistent data quality, high barriers to cross-departmental sharing, and significant pressure when managing security risks. Building a unified data integration platform can eliminate data flow bottlenecks, enhance data governance quality, and ultimately achieve the secure circulation of high-quality data and unleash its true value.

Application intelligentization :Government applications often encounter challenges such as long development cycles, limited AI integration, and difficulties in sustaining long-term innovation. To address these, Tang proposed the creation of one-stop application and AI development tools to accelerate the rollout of on-premise intelligent applications. According to this approach, Huawei has developed two core support systems—DevCloud and ModelArts—based on its own cloud platform. These provide governments with end-to-end support from development to implementation, improving application development efficiency and facilitating AI integration.

Global digital and intelligent transformation is rapidly reshaping the development landscape, with technology acting as a key driver of national advances. Huawei is committed to using its strengths in technology and solutions to provide comprehensive support for government digital and intelligent transformation alongside its global customers and ecosystem partners, and thus shape the future of intelligent governance.

For more information, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/ae/events/ae/gitex/2025

