Barcelona, Spain: At MWC Barcelona 2025, Dr. Peter Zhou, President of Huawei Data Storage Product Line, unveiled the company's comprehensive AI-Ready Data Storage solutions designed to accelerate carriers' transformation from telco to techco organizations. The announcement comes as telecommunications providers worldwide seek to capitalize on the growing value of data assets in the AI era.

"The AI-powered transformation of various industries is creating a golden era for data," said Dr. Zhou during his keynote speech. "Global carriers are continuously exploring business value by capitalizing on and monetizing application scenarios, such as smart home and digital factories—and that means higher demands on data storage, service capabilities, and business models."

Unified Data Lake Strategy for Enhanced AI Capabilities

To address these evolving challenges, Huawei has introduced an AI-Ready data lake solution that breaks down data silos, making organizational data visible, manageable, and available. This approach enables carriers to transform disordered data into high-quality assets, unlocking significant business value.

The comprehensive storage portfolio addresses the full spectrum of carrier data needs. For mission-critical production workloads, Huawei's New-Gen OceanStor Dorado Converged All-Flash Storage and OceanStor A Series High-Performance AI Storage feature 100 million-level IOPS, financial-grade reliability, and efficient AI training and inference capabilities. These solutions support tens of billions of daily charging services and robust mobile financial applications.

For mass data management, the New-Gen OceanStor Pacific All-Flash Scale-Out Storage provides industry-leading density and low power consumption with exabyte-level scalability, ideal for emerging services like live streams and XR games. Complementing these offerings, the New-Gen OceanProtect All-Flash Backup Storage delivers comprehensive data protection with five times faster data recovery than industry alternatives, supporting critical needs such as emergency drills and AI application development.

Advanced Data Storage Services Accelerate AI Adoption

Recognizing that carriers face multiple challenges in AI implementation—including weak data engineering, inadequate model development platforms, long data preparation times, and complex application development processes—Huawei has introduced the DCS AI Solution. This offering provides carriers with a one-stop AI toolchain and containerized environment to accelerate fine-tuning and deployment of AI models.

FlashEver Business Model Maximizes Investment Value

The FlashEver business model introduced by Dr. Zhou addresses the investment challenges posed by rapidly evolving services and technologies. This approach protects carrier investments by providing an evolutionary, flexible architecture enabling seamless upgrades for live-network equipment. It also includes platform services with flexible purchase options, SLA assurances for high-quality customer experiences, and diverse storage and data services tailored to carrier requirements.

"Huawei remains committed to continuous innovation, specifically building the AI-ready data storage foundation and future-proof storage power to fuel AI adoption across the carrier industry," Dr. Zhou added.

In 2025, commercial 5G-Advanced deployment is accelerating, with AI helping carriers reshape business, infrastructure, and operations. Huawei is actively working with carriers and partners worldwide to accelerate the transition towards an intelligent world.

MWC Barcelona 2025 is being held from March 3 to March 6 in Barcelona, Spain. During the event, Huawei is showcasing its latest products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1.

For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2025

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at:

www.huawei.com

https://e.huawei.com/ae/

or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/huawei-enterprise

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Middle East:

https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiTechME

https://twitter.com/Huawei_ME