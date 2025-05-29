Summit leaders emphasized AI's role as a key enabler for strategic transformation, urging telcos to adopt a robust technological foundation to seize growth and innovation opportunities

Tashkent, Uzbekistan - Industry leaders converged in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, for the Carrier B2B Digital Innovation Summit, a key event within the recently concluded Huawei Tech Carnival and Partner Summit 2025. Under the theme "Grow Together, Win AI Intelligent Era," the summit provided insights into the B2B opportunities emerging for telcos in the rapidly evolving AI era.

Allen Tang, President of ICT Marketing & Solution Sales Department at Huawei ME&CA, opened the summit with a keynote speech: "The global carrier B2B market is growing rapidly, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 10%. B2B services have become the main engine of carrier revenue growth. Furthermore, the explosive development of AI technologies will inject new momentum into operators' B2B services," he observed.

Eric Li, President of Huawei ICT Product Portfolio Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, delivered a keynote on "AI Boosts Carrier B2B New Growth." He emphasized that "AI is now. Low-cost LLM is accelerating entry into more industries. Carriers need to reconstruct connectivity and digital services and build a cloud-based AI foundation to provide better AI services to enterprises."

Shi Lei, Vice President of Huawei NCE-Datacom Domain, discussed "Embrace the AI Era, Building a Future-oriented Intelligent IP Network." He noted, the "one network, one map, one brain" three-layer intelligent architecture pushes networks into a new era of advanced self-driving and injects new vitality into carriers' B2B services in all scenarios.

Wang Huaxin, Advanced Business Development Manager for Huawei ME&CA, shared insights on "Cloud Foundation for Carrier Digital and Intelligent Evolution." He stated, "Cloud + AI will bring new connections and new growth in digital business. With Huawei Cloud Stack, MobileMoney, KooDrive and KooPhone, Huawei Cloud becomes the fastest-growing cloud among the top vendors."

Farid Ben Asker, Director of Carrier Partner Development, Huawei ME&CA, highlighted "Industry Intelligence accelerated with AI." He explained, "To realize the targeted strategic archetype, telcos should strategically transform their infrastructure, capabilities, partnerships and solution integration models. Additionally, investments in automation and AI capabilities are key for telcos to stay relevant and to innovate rapidly. Huawei empowers carriers to offer AI-powered services to transform industries."

The summit featured a success case sharing from Nasser Al-Harthi, Head of Business Connectivity from Omantel, who introduced its Wi-Fi-as-a-Service (WaaS) solution, powered by Huawei’s iMaster NCE platform. This marks the first managed Wi-Fi 7 deployment in Oman’s market, demonstrating how intelligent network automation can deliver scalable, secure, and future-ready infrastructure for enterprises.

Alex Xu, President of Carrier Business, Huawei ME&CA concluded, "Global carriers are accelerating their transformation into TechCo, with B2B emerging as a core pillar of this evolution. Over the past year, we have witnessed rapid growth in carriers’ B2B businesses, as industry leaders evolve into platform-based companies, mainly through the one-stop service platform and the AI-Ready cloud platform. Huawei is committed to carriers’ success and reinforce investment to help them lead as digital and AI champions."

The Carrier B2B Digital Innovation Summit successfully united carriers, strategic partners, and influential decision-makers to explore new B2B opportunities in the AI era, creating a platform for win-win cooperation and accelerating digital journeys across Middle East & Central Asia and beyond.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 208,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

https://x.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

Middle East:

https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiTechME

https://x.com/Huawei_ME