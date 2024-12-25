Dubai, UAE – Huawei recently celebrated the conclusion of its highly anticipated HUAWEI Service Open Day Event, held at the HUAWEI Authorized Service Center in Dubai, Al Karama. This interactive event brought together fans, social media stars, and Huawei enthusiasts for a memorable day, showcasing Huawei's commitment to providing exceptional service experiences. The event also marked the continuation of the HUAWEI Service Giving Season, running from November 15 to December 31, 2024, with a wide range of thoughtful benefits for Huawei users.

A Memorable Service Open Day

The Service Open Day featured a variety of activities and exclusive offers, including:

Labor-Free Repairs: Fans saved AED 79 on each repair, paying only for parts.

Free Screen Protector Installation: Available throughout the day to enhance device usability.

Battery Replacement and PC System Reinstallation: Fans refreshed their devices at minimal cost.

Lucky Draws and Prizes: Attendees had the chance to win premium Huawei devices, including the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5", HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro, and HUAWEI WATCH FIT 3.

Tag & Win Activity: Fans shared their moments on social media using the hashtag #HuaweiServiceOpenDay to win exclusive prizes.

Social media stars Sonia Kamran and Sally Serdaneh added star power to the event, meeting fans and participating in engaging activities. The day saw participation from over 150 fans, solidifying Huawei's strong community presence.

HUAWEI Service Giving Season Offers

Huawei continues its customer appreciation with the HUAWEI Service Giving Season, running until December 31, 2024. Customers visiting select Huawei Customer Service Centers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi can enjoy:

No Labor Fees for Out-of-Warranty Repairs: Affordable repairs, including screen replacements and hardware fixes.

Complimentary Screen Protectors: Available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fixed-Price Genuine Battery Replacements: Extending device life and performance.

Complimentary Gifts: Offered after repairs as a special seasonal gesture.

Free PC Operating System Reinstallation: Ensuring optimal performance for devices purchased within the last five years.

Additionally, customers can access HUAWEI Care+ discounts on a range of products, including wearables like the WATCH GT 5 and WATCH FIT 3, smartphones like the Pura 70 Series, and audio devices like the FreeClip.

A Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

The HUAWEI Service Giving Season reflects Huawei's dedication to customer satisfaction, recognizing the vital role of smart devices in daily life. By offering affordable repairs, complimentary services, and exclusive perks, Huawei ensures its users can keep their devices performing at their best as the year draws to a close.

The HUAWEI Service Open Day and ongoing Service Giving Season underscore Huawei's focus on building lasting relationships with its customers while delivering exceptional service.

Visit your nearest HUAWEI Authorized Service Center in Dubai or Abu Dhabi before December 31st to enjoy these exclusive benefits.

For more information, visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/ae-en/support/service-giving-season-2024.