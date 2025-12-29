Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Huawei Cloud hosted the Saudi Arabia Partner Day, Recruitment & Appreciation Gala at the InterContinental Riyadh, bringing together more than 150 partners from across the Kingdom. The event highlighted Huawei Cloud’s instrumental role in building one of Saudi Arabia’s fastest-growing cloud ecosystems, directly contributing to the Kingdom’s ambitious digital transformation across industries.

The event reaffirmed Huawei Cloud’s long-term commitment to its local partners, focusing on enablement, innovation, and shared growth. Participants reflected on a year of significant ecosystem development and aligned on future opportunities to drive measurable impact for customers in Saudi Arabia.

“Our partners are the cornerstone of Huawei Cloud’s success in Saudi Arabia,” said Lawrence Liu, CEO of Huawei Cloud Saudi Arabia. “By deeply investing in our community, empowering partners with right policies, cutting-edge solutions, and strong incentives, we are jointly building a sustainable cloud future that delivers real value to customers and supports the Kingdom’s transformative journey.”

Discussions throughout the event centered on strengthening the partner network and fostering long-term success. Huawei Cloud shared key updates on its ecosystem strategy in Saudi Arabia, detailing continued investment, partner-focused policies, and scalable cloud solutions designed to enable partners to grow profitably and build sustainable businesses. Yong Hu, Director of Partner Development at Huawei Cloud Saudi Arabia, elaborated on the ecosystem’s evolution over the past year, highlighting how close collaboration with partners drives differentiation, supports innovation, and creates measurable customer impact across industries.

The maturity and success of the ecosystem were reflected in partner success stories. Points Information Technology demonstrated a live avatar empowered by Huawei AI solution unlocked new market opportunities and sustainable growth, while Raqmeyat shared its experience in executing effective digital marketing strategies to accelerate demand generation and business expansion. Ejada Systems Company, MDS for Computer Systems, BTC (Baud Telecom Company) and NAS Solutions also shared their journeys, underscoring the breadth and diversity of Huawei Cloud’s partner landscape in Saudi Arabia.

Partner excellence was a key highlight of the gathering, with Huawei Cloud recognizing more than 15 partners for their exceptional performance and contributions to the ecosystem. Among the recognitions, BTC (Baud Telecom Company) was named Outstanding Growth Partner, while MDS for Computer Systems and Ejada Systems Company received the Outstanding Revenue Partner award, highlighting their significant contributions to development growth and customer success.

With a rapidly expanding partner network and a clear focus on innovation, enablement, and shared success, Huawei Cloud continues to reinforce its role as a trusted cloud partner in Saudi Arabia, committed to empowering its ecosystem and supporting sustainable growth across industries.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

