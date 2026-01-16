Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Huawei, a global leader in information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, has announced the appointment of Rajesh Nagpal as Vice President of Enterprise Business for Huawei UAE, reinforcing the company’s continued investment in local leadership and its commitment to advancing enterprise digital transformation across the country.

Rajesh will lead Huawei’s Enterprise Business in the UAE, overseeing strategy, sales execution, and ecosystem development to support customers across key sectors including government, energy, financial services, transportation, and large enterprises. He will focus on expanding Huawei’s enterprise portfolio, strengthening partner collaboration, and enabling customers to adopt advanced cloud, data, AI, and networking solutions aligned with national digital priorities.

Rajesh brings more than two decades of experience in enterprise technology and business leadership, with a strong track record of driving large-scale transformation programs and building high-performing teams. Prior to joining Huawei, he held senior roles at Gulf Business Machines (GBM), where he partnered with CXOs and senior business leaders to translate technology investments into tangible business outcomes and long-term value.

Commenting on the appointment, David Tao, CEO of Huawei UAE, said: “We are pleased to welcome Rajesh Nagpal to Huawei. His deep understanding of the enterprise market and proven leadership across complex customer environments will play an important role as we continue to strengthen our enterprise business in the UAE. This appointment reflects our commitment to developing local leadership and supporting customers on their digital and intelligent transformation journeys.”

Highlighting his enthusiasm to join the Huawei team, Rajesh Nagpal said: “Stepping into this role at Huawei comes at a time when organisations across the UAE are accelerating their digital transformation journeys. Huawei has built a strong foundation in the UAE’s enterprise market through deep customer relationships and a robust partner ecosystem. I look forward to building on this momentum, working closely with stakeholders to help organisations modernize their operations and unlock new opportunities through digital and intelligent technologies.”

Under Rajesh’s leadership, Huawei Enterprise Group will continue to work closely with customers and partners in the UAE to accelerate industrial intelligence and support digital and intelligent economic development, helping create future-ready digital infrastructure across key industries.

