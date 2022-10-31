Dubai – AppGallery, one of the top three app marketplaces worldwide, welcomes Fitze, the fitness rewards app that makes every step count. Just in time for the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022, this new collaboration with Fitze UAE is a celebration of fitness and well-being that will encourage all Huawei device users to get up and be active.

Fitze is an innovative fitness rewards app designed to help users embrace wellness in their daily lives. The core idea of Fitze is to convert steps into coins, which can subsequently be redeemed for exclusive rewards. Better still, by completing fitness challenges on the app, users have the chance to win even greater rewards and prizes, all while getting closer to reaching their maximum fitness potential.

Fitze can also take team development to the next level. The platform enables the hosting of individual or department-wide virtual races, gives access to real-time leaderboards to foster friendly competition and incentivizes the best performers. Businesses may host exclusive virtual steps challenges for their employees to boost team morale and company culture through a fun team-building activity.

"We are thrilled that Fitze is now available on AppGallery. The Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem opens up new possibilities for us, and the deployment of the essential HMS Core kits was seamless and straightforward, thanks to Huawei's exceptional support. Fitze, which shares Huawei's passion for wellness, supports key fitness and health initiatives around the UAE, such as the Dubai Fitness Challenge, and encourages users to invest in their health and monitor their progress.", said Fitze founders Ben and Neha Samuel.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge, now in its sixth year, strives to inspire everyone to develop a fitness-focused mindset by setting a simple goal: complete 30 minutes of physical activity each day for 30 days. During this unique month-long festival (29 October to 27 November 2022), Dubai visitors and residents can enjoy a range of incredible activities, from video workouts, exciting fitness events, and wellness-centric entertainment to landmark events around the city - like the Dubai Ride and Dubai Run.

Fitze, an app partner of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022, invites everyone to participate in the "Fitze X HUAWEI AppGallery" steps challenge and win daily rewards just by walking. This Dubai Fitness Challenge month, the total prize pool on the app exceeds Half a Million Dirhams and includes several amazing HUAWEI devices. Residents of the UAE can download the FITZE app from AppGallery and enter the Huawei Sweepstakes through the steps challenge for a chance to be one of the winners at the end of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Huawei, one of the world's largest technology providers, remains committed to promoting a more active lifestyle in line with UAE's National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031. Huawei ranked eighth in Boston Consulting Group's Most Innovative Companies of 2022 list, and it continues to invest heavily in health and fitness wearables, like the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 smartwatch family, the stylish HUAWEI WATCH Fit 2, and the ground-breaking HUAWEI WATCH D, which offers blood pressure measurement and ECG analysis.

AppGallery has over 580 million monthly active users and covers more than 170 countries and regions. Huawei's next-generation app distribution platform strictly protects users' privacy and security while offering a unique and smart experience. AppGallery provides a diverse selection of global and local apps in 18 categories, including navigation & transport, news, social media, and others. Huawei has partnered with 5.4 million registered developers across the globe, and in 2021, AppGallery recorded over 432 billion app downloads.

