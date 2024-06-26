Dubai – HUAWEI AppGallery marks its successful partnership with Yalla Ludo, the region's leading mobile board game app for Ludo and Domino enthusiasts, with a spectacular lightshow on the iconic Burj Khalifa. This celebration sets a new benchmark in mobile gaming and e-sports, highlighting their shared commitment to innovation and excellence.

The lightshow underscores the dynamic collaboration between Yalla Ludo and HUAWEI AppGallery, reflecting their dedication to providing engaging events and experiences for gaming enthusiasts in the region. It further fosters a vibrant future for e-sports entertainment in the region and beyond.

Mr. William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation, said “We are proud to celebrate our partnership with Yalla Ludo and are excited about the future prospects it brings. Our teams' dedication and hard work have made this collaboration a success, showcased by the dazzling Burj Khalifa lightshow. This is just the beginning of our exciting journey together, creating more thrilling E-sports events and gaming experiences for everyone using Huawei devices and apps."

Mr. Saifi Ismail, President of Yalla Group, added, "Our partnership with Huawei marks a significant milestone in our mission to elevate the gaming experience for our users. The Burj Khalifa lightshow is not just a celebration of our collaboration, but a symbol of the endless possibilities we aim to unlock together. We are thrilled to bring innovative and engaging experiences to the e-sports and gaming community in the Middle East and Africa, and look forward to a future filled with shared successes and groundbreaking advancements."

The recent Yalla Ludo and AppGallery Ludo Champion Offline Competition, held in Riyadh and Baghdad, showcased the strong connection HUAWEI AppGallery has developed with the region's thriving gaming community. HUAWEI AppGallery remains committed to advancing the mobile gaming industry by introducing new features for gamers, providing innovative tools for developers, and organizing e-sports events. These efforts aim to foster mutually rewarding collaborations with both, established and emerging developers.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited is the largest MENA-based online social networking and gaming company, in terms of revenue in 2022. The Company operates two flagship mobile applications, Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform, and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application featuring online versions of board games, popular in MENA, with in-game voice chat and localized Majlis functionality.

Building on the success of Yalla and Yalla Ludo, the Company continues to add engaging new content, creating a regionally-focused, integrated ecosystem dedicated to fulfilling MENA users’ evolving online social networking and gaming needs. Through its holding subsidiary, Yalla Game Limited, the Company has expanded its capabilities in mid-core and hard-core games in the MENA region, leveraging its local expertise to bring innovative gaming content to its users.

In addition, the growing Yalla ecosystem includes YallaChat, an IM product tailored for Arabic users and casual games such as Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla, developed to sustain vibrant local gaming communities in MENA. Yalla is also actively exploring outside of MENA with Yalla Parchis, a Ludo game designed for the South American markets. Yalla’s mobile applications deliver a seamless experience that fosters a sense of loyalty and belonging, establishing highly devoted and engaged user communities through close attention to detail and localized appeal that profoundly resonates with users.

About AppGallery - Top 3 App Marketplaces Globally

AppGallery is HUAWEI's official app distribution platform and it is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. HUAWEI’s unique HMS Core allows apps to be integrated across different devices, delivering more convenience and a smoother experience.

HUAWEI’s vision is to make AppGallery an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers, and at the same time, strictly protects users’ privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience. Being among the top 3 global app marketplaces, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across 18 categories, including navigation & transport, news, social media, and others. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million monthly active users. HUAWEI has partnered with 6 million registered developers across the globe.