PHOTO
Kuwait - Huawei announced an amazing HUAWEI Battery Replacement campaign to reward its smartphone and tablet users in the Kuwait. This special campaign offers customers the chance to obtain a genuine battery replacement tailored to their specific device model at a remarkably low price from just 4 KD. Users can enjoy the benefits of a new and genuine battery that promises optimal performance and longevity and a 90-day warranty on it
Genuine Huawei Battery
As part of the Battery Replacement Campaign, users have the opportunity to get a new Genuine Huawei battery replacement for their specific device model. With a Genuine battery, users can enjoy extended battery life and superior performance while ensuring the safety and reliability of their devices.
Fast and Reliable Service
As part of this campaign, customers can purchase the battery replacement service online and then visit any authorised Huawei Service Center for replacement or go to Service Center directly to receive the service. This ensures that their devices are handled with expertise and care, with minimal wait times. As almost all recent mobile phones use undetachable battery designs, which are not easy to replace, Huawei users are advised to only replace phone batteries at authorised Huawei Service Centers to get help from qualified maintenance personnel who have undergone professional training specifically for Huawei products.
90 Days Warranty
New batteries will come
with an additional 90-day warranty from the collection date. There won’t be any additional charges other than the battery replacement price from 4 KD. offer is available for a wide range of Huawei smartphones and tablet series in the KUWAIT.
|
HUAWEI MATE
|
HUAWEI P
|
HUAWEI nova
|
HUAWEI Y
|
HUAWEI G Series
|
HUAWEI Tablet Series
|
Mate 40 Pro
Mate 30 Pro
Mate 20 X 5G
Mate 20 Pro
Mate 20 lite
Mate 20
Mate 10 Pro
Mate 10 lite
Mate 10
Mate 9
Mate 8
Porsche Design Mate RS
|
P9 Plus
P9 lite
P9
P8 lite
P40 Pro+
P40 Pro
P40
P30 Pro
P30 lite
P30
P20 Pro
P10 Plus
P10 lite
P10
P Smart
|
nova 7i
nova 7 SE
nova 7
nova 5T
nova 4
nova 3i
nova 3e
nova 3
|
Y9s
Y9a
Y9 Prime 2019
Y9 2019
Y9 2018
Y8s
Y8p
Y7p
Y7a
Y7 Prime
Y7 2019
Y7 2018
Y6p
Y6 Prime 2019
Y5p
Y5 Prime 2018
Y5 lite
Y5 2019
Y5 2017
Y3 2017
|
G8
|
MediaPad T3 inch
MediaPad M3 lite 8 inch
MediaPad M2 8.0 inch
MediaPad M2
MatePad T8
MatePad T5
MatePad T3
MatePad T10s
MatePad T10
MatePad 11 inch
MatePad Pro 10.8 inch
MatePad 10.4 inches
MatePad M5 lite 10.1 inch
Matepad SE
MatePad Pro
-Ends-
For more information or assistance, customers can use My HUAWEI App / the Support to connect with Huawei’s product support service, providing technical assurance to all Huawei customers.