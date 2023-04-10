Kuwait - Huawei announced an amazing HUAWEI Battery Replacement campaign to reward its smartphone and tablet users in the Kuwait. This special campaign offers customers the chance to obtain a genuine battery replacement tailored to their specific device model at a remarkably low price from just 4 KD. Users can enjoy the benefits of a new and genuine battery that promises optimal performance and longevity and a 90-day warranty on it

Genuine Huawei Battery

As part of the Battery Replacement Campaign, users have the opportunity to get a new Genuine Huawei battery replacement for their specific device model. With a Genuine battery, users can enjoy extended battery life and superior performance while ensuring the safety and reliability of their devices.

Fast and Reliable Service

As part of this campaign, customers can purchase the battery replacement service online and then visit any authorised Huawei Service Center for replacement or go to Service Center directly to receive the service. This ensures that their devices are handled with expertise and care, with minimal wait times. As almost all recent mobile phones use undetachable battery designs, which are not easy to replace, Huawei users are advised to only replace phone batteries at authorised Huawei Service Centers to get help from qualified maintenance personnel who have undergone professional training specifically for Huawei products.

90 Days Warranty

New batteries will come

with an additional 90-day warranty from the collection date. There won’t be any additional charges other than the battery replacement price from 4 KD. offer is available for a wide range of Huawei smartphones and tablet series in the KUWAIT.

HUAWEI MATE

HUAWEI P

HUAWEI nova

HUAWEI Y

HUAWEI G Series

HUAWEI Tablet Series

Mate 40 Pro

Mate 30 Pro

Mate 20 X 5G

Mate 20 Pro

Mate 20 lite

Mate 20

Mate 10 Pro

Mate 10 lite

Mate 10

Mate 9

Mate 8

Porsche Design Mate RS

P9 Plus

P9 lite

P9

P8 lite

P40 Pro+

P40 Pro

P40

P30 Pro

P30 lite

P30

P20 Pro

P10 Plus

P10 lite

P10

P Smart

nova 7i

nova 7 SE

nova 7

nova 5T

nova 4

nova 3i

nova 3e

nova 3

Y9s

Y9a

Y9 Prime 2019

Y9 2019

Y9 2018

Y8s

Y8p

Y7p

Y7a

Y7 Prime

Y7 2019

Y7 2018

Y6p

Y6 Prime 2019

Y5p

Y5 Prime 2018

Y5 lite

Y5 2019

Y5 2017

Y3 2017

G8

MediaPad T3 inch

MediaPad M3 lite 8 inch

MediaPad M2 8.0 inch

MediaPad M2

MatePad T8

MatePad T5

MatePad T3

MatePad T10s

MatePad T10

MatePad 11 inch

MatePad Pro 10.8 inch

MatePad 10.4 inches

MatePad M5 lite 10.1 inch

Matepad SE

MatePad Pro

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

-Ends-

For more information or assistance, customers can use My HUAWEI App / the Support to connect with Huawei’s product support service, providing technical assurance to all Huawei customers.