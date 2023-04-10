Kuwait - Huawei announced an amazing HUAWEI Battery Replacement campaign to reward its smartphone and tablet users in the Kuwait. This special campaign offers customers the chance to obtain a genuine battery replacement tailored to their specific device model at a remarkably low price from just 4 KD. Users can enjoy the benefits of a new and genuine battery that promises optimal performance and longevity and a 90-day warranty on it

Genuine Huawei Battery

As part of the Battery Replacement Campaign, users have the opportunity to get a new Genuine Huawei battery replacement for their specific device model. With a Genuine battery, users can enjoy extended battery life and superior performance while ensuring the safety and reliability of their devices.

Fast and Reliable Service

As part of this campaign, customers can purchase the battery replacement service online and then visit any authorised Huawei Service Center for replacement or go to Service Center directly to receive the service. This ensures that their devices are handled with expertise and care, with minimal wait times. As almost all recent mobile phones use undetachable battery designs, which are not easy to replace, Huawei users are advised to only replace phone batteries at authorised Huawei Service Centers to get help from qualified maintenance personnel who have undergone professional training specifically for Huawei products.

90 Days Warranty

New batteries will come

with an additional 90-day warranty from the collection date. There won’t be any additional charges other than the battery replacement price from 4 KD. offer is available for a wide range of Huawei smartphones and tablet series in the KUWAIT.

HUAWEI MATE HUAWEI P HUAWEI nova HUAWEI Y HUAWEI G Series HUAWEI Tablet Series Mate 40 Pro Mate 30 Pro Mate 20 X 5G Mate 20 Pro Mate 20 lite Mate 20 Mate 10 Pro Mate 10 lite Mate 10 Mate 9 Mate 8 Porsche Design Mate RS P9 Plus P9 lite P9 P8 lite P40 Pro+ P40 Pro P40 P30 Pro P30 lite P30 P20 Pro P10 Plus P10 lite P10 P Smart nova 7i nova 7 SE nova 7 nova 5T nova 4 nova 3i nova 3e nova 3 Y9s Y9a Y9 Prime 2019 Y9 2019 Y9 2018 Y8s Y8p Y7p Y7a Y7 Prime Y7 2019 Y7 2018 Y6p Y6 Prime 2019 Y5p Y5 Prime 2018 Y5 lite Y5 2019 Y5 2017 Y3 2017 G8 MediaPad T3 inch MediaPad M3 lite 8 inch MediaPad M2 8.0 inch MediaPad M2 MatePad T8 MatePad T5 MatePad T3 MatePad T10s MatePad T10 MatePad 11 inch MatePad Pro 10.8 inch MatePad 10.4 inches MatePad M5 lite 10.1 inch Matepad SE MatePad Pro

For more information or assistance, customers can use My HUAWEI App / the Support to connect with Huawei’s product support service, providing technical assurance to all Huawei customers.