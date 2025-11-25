Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Huawei, a global technology leader, and Virgin Mobile UAE, the region’s pioneering fully digital telecom brand, have announced a strategic partnership to deliver a seamlessly integrated experience across Huawei’s ecosystem — making it easier for customers to access Virgin Mobile’s digital services straight from their new devices.

As part of this collaboration, the Virgin Mobile UAE app will come pre-loaded on new Huawei smartphones and tablets, giving users instant connectivity to Virgin Mobile’s award-winning digital services from the moment they power on their devices.

This integration removes the need to search for a provider or download additional apps — it’s just there — making it faster and simpler for customers to get connected.

By taking the hassle out of getting started, the partnership delivers real value for users while showcasing the shared commitment of both brands to innovation and simplicity in connectivity.

The integration forms part of Huawei’s Out-of-Box Experience (OOBE), allowing users to discover Virgin Mobile UAE during the initial device setup. With a single click, customers can explore plans and activate their mobile services instantly.

The collaboration also aligns with Huawei’s three-year strategic roadmap, which explores new opportunities for growth through deeper integration across its ecosystem — from wearables to advertising platforms. With new device owners among the most valuable customer segments, the pre-load initiative creates a powerful first touchpoint to build lasting engagement and loyalty.

For both Huawei and Virgin Mobile UAE, this partnership reflects a shared vision to deliver seamless, customer-first experiences that make everyday connectivity smarter and simpler.

Rob Beswick, Managing Director, Virgin Mobile UAE, said:

“Virgin Mobile UAE has built its success on simplicity and an unwavering focus on customer experience. Our partnership with Huawei strengthens this commitment — enhancing digital experiences and reaching customers at the very moment they’re getting connected. It’s a simple yet innovative solution that removes an extra step in people’s lives, at a time when convenience and time matter most.”

William Hu, Managing Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco-Development and Operation, commented:

“Our collaboration with Virgin Mobile UAE reflects a shared commitment to creating smarter, more intuitive experiences for users. By pre-loading the Virgin Mobile app on new Huawei devices and integrating its services across our ecosystem, we’re unlocking new growth opportunities together while delivering exceptional value to customers across the UAE.”

Looking ahead, Huawei and Virgin Mobile UAE will continue to explore new ways to leverage their combined strengths — uniting Virgin Mobile’s customer-centric innovation with Huawei’s technology leadership to deliver elevated, effortless experiences for users across the UAE and beyond.

About Virgin Mobile:

Virgin Mobile UAE’s purpose is to ‘make mobile better’ across the industry by rethinking mobile experiences every day, for everyone. Focused on people’s needs — customers and employees alike. Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) launched Virgin Mobile as the first fully digitalised mobile service in the UAE, delivering an experience never before seen in the region. Virgin Mobile is the second mobile brand to operate under the EITC umbrella, adhering to the rights and obligations of EITC’s telecommunications licence while bringing a distinctly different offering and brand promise to the market.