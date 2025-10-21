Dubai, UAE, During GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Huawei hosted a forum themed "Building AI Campuses Together to Achieve All Intelligence." The forum brought together global business leaders, industry partners, and technical experts to explore how AI and emerging ICTs can drive the digital and intelligent transformation of campuses. At the forum, Huawei and Oman Airports jointly unveiled an intelligent campus showcase.

Eric Li, President of Product Portfolio Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei, delivered the opening speech, stating, "Huawei has been deeply engaged in intelligent campuses for many years. We believe in redefining campuses with ICTs and have leveraged the advantages of our product portfolios to reshape campus connectivity, platforms, and services." According to him, Huawei, together with its partners, has so far helped over 1,000 customers worldwide build 10 Gbps, digital, and green intelligent campuses. Eric emphasized that AI will propel campuses into the intelligent world at a faster pace. He also noted that Huawei will work with global customers and partners to jointly build AI campuses, drawing a blueprint for industry intelligence.

In his speech, Eric He, CEO of Huawei Campus Team, said that campuses are becoming the hub where the energy and information revolutions intersect, accelerating the digital and intelligent transformation across industries. Leveraging advanced ICTs, Huawei has teamed up with its partners to develop an intelligent campus solution with a four-layer architecture, and has officially launched eCampusCore 2.0. Huawei is committed to building AI campuses that boast HI-AI coexistence, all-scenario connectivity, and space as a service. These campuses will provide ubiquitous intelligent spaces, delivering all-scenario intelligence for our work and life.

Shawn Zhao, President of the Campus Network Domain, Data Communication Product Line, Huawei, also delivered a speech at the forum. He emphasized that High-Quality 10 Gbps CloudCampus 2.0, centering on user experience, has upgraded wireless connectivity, application performance, operations and maintenance (O&M), and security, driving the transition of campus network construction from connectivity-centric to experience-centric. Shawn Zhao believes that this transition will accelerate the intelligence of campuses and amplify their success in the AI era.

Unveiling the Intelligent Campus Showcase of Oman Airports

(From right to left: Vincent Liu, President of the Global Enterprise Network Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei; Eric He, CEO of Campus Team, Huawei; Basim Al Lawati, Vice President of ICT Infrastructure and Security, Oman Airports; Rashid Al Busaidi, Director of Digital Transformation, Oman Airports; Charles Shen, Vice President of Middle East & Central Asia ICT Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei; Justin Liu, Director of Intelligent Campus Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei)

Basim Al Lawati, Vice President of ICT Infrastructure & Security at Oman Airports, introduced their practices in intelligent campus construction. Oman Airports has partnered with Huawei to create an intelligent campus showcase. As the world's first airport to adopt Wi-Fi 7, this showcase uses more than 4,700 Wi-Fi 7 access points (APs) and dynamic-zoom smart antennas to cover an area of over 1 million square meters. This enables passengers to enjoy smooth Wi-Fi 7 networks from anywhere in the airport, with zero lag for hundreds of concurrent users in high-density check-in areas. Leveraging Huawei's iMaster NCE platform, the airport has achieved real-time network status visualization, optimization, and troubleshooting, improving O&M efficiency by 90%. In addition, Huawei's Integrated Campus Security Solution protects the airport around the clock, while SuperCoding significantly reduces the space needed to store videos. New ICTs adopted by Oman Airports highlight its leadership in innovation, helping it set a new benchmark for smart airports.

Collaborating with Partners to Advance Campuses' Digital and Intelligent Transformation

Johnson Zhang, CEO of Huazhao Technology, introduced the company's Intelligent Office Conference Room Solution. The solution combines innovative features such as Huawei Wi-Fi 7 CSI sensing and screen collaboration between APs and IdeaHub. It also integrates professional audiovisual products of UBAINS and AI capabilities, enabling a new level of efficient collaboration for government and enterprise customers.

Jane Zhuang, Market Director of China, Africa, and Thailand Region, Bittel Group, shared their next-generation Smart Hotel Solution. Based on AI, IoT, and Huawei's latest Wi-Fi 7 CSI sensing technology, the solution delivers a more convenient, comfortable, and secure smart accommodation experience.

The vision of the AI Campus is already taking shape. Guided by innovation, Huawei will work closely with global customers and partners to bring intelligence into every campus. Together, we will create a new chapter in the intelligent transformation of industries.