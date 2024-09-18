Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Huawei, in partnership with du, from The Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) has enabled a significant milestone in du’s journey toward a 5G-Advanced network. du has become the first to successfully deploy Huawei’s 5G LampSite X ‘Digital Indoor Solution’ using Three Carrier Aggregation (3CC) Technology in the Middle East. This achievement further strengthens du’s leadership in the 5G user experience market, delivering a peak data rate of 5.1 Gbps.

In 2021, du, in collaboration with Huawei, pioneered the first ubiquitous indoor gigabit-per-second (Gbps) network. This new joint innovation aims to significantly enhance the capabilities of mobile networks, improving connectivity in indoor spaces such as shopping malls, hotels, airports, and residential buildings.

As a leading player in the 5G market, du has seen remarkable results from this achievement. 5G user traffic now accounts for over 60% of total mobile traffic, surpassing the combined traffic of 4G and 3G networks. The widespread adoption of 5G services demonstrates the success of du’s network, and the deployment of three TDD large-bandwidth carriers with aggregation promises users an unmatched network experience.

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du, stated: “We are committed to providing a high-quality user experience to our customers. Since the introduction of 5G in 2019, we have launched numerous innovative services. Among these, 5G home wireless services have been widely welcomed, and our market share in this area is far ahead. Introducing 5G Three Carrier Aggregation in our In-Building Solution (IBS) Network is a crucial step in ensuring a leading 5G user experience. It has enabled us to enhance our network’s capabilities and quality, greatly improving customer satisfaction.”

Eric Bao, President of Huawei's Wireless Digital Indoor System Product Line, commented: “With the rapid development of 5G networks, the era of innovation represented by smart electric vehicles, humanoid robots, cloud mobile phones, and naked-eye 3D has arrived. It is critical for operators to provide indoor networks with greater capacity, higher performance, and energy-saving efficiency. As an industry-leading indoor solution, LampSite X assists operators in building indoor networks that offer both intelligence and exceptional performance to meet the explosive growth in service demand.”

du remains committed to providing the best 5G services to its customers across the UAE by continuously leveraging its network with the latest technological advancements. In line with its long-term commitment to supporting the UAE’s connectivity goals, du continues to innovate and implement strategies that enhance network capabilities and deliver cutting-edge solutions.

