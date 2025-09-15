UAE - Huawei and 51Talk, a global online English education platform serving over 40 million learners globally, are conducting a series of back-to-school events across the UAE in collaboration with local entities and organizations, showcasing the future and scope of digital tools in education. So far, the back-to-school program that kicked off last month, has reached over 900 students through events held at various locations in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Fujairah. More events are planned during September with plans to attract even wider participation from students and parents.

The UAE has always been at the cutting edge of education innovation. The country has rolled out one of the world’s first mandatory AI curriculums across public schools, covering everyone from kindergarten through Grade 12, to equip students with both technical skills and an ethical understanding of emerging technologies. This comes alongside broader integration of smart-learning tools in primary and higher education. These efforts underscore the UAE’s commitment to building a future-ready education system where digital tools are foundational.

Tablets have proven to be the most versatile tools for students amidst the digital transformation of education. They offer the portability students require with enough power to handle lessons, assignments, and group projects, allowing students to access e-learning platforms and collaborate from a single device. In the UAE, tablets are widely used to support interactive learning apps, and provide digital textbooks as part of learning programs.

The back-to-school events by Huawei and 51Talk, therefore, aimed to familiarise students with learning tools and equip them with skills to navigate an increasingly digital education landscape. Students got a hands-on experience with the advanced learning friendly tools on Huawei tablets, like the Resource Centre in HUAWEI Notes, the PC-level WPS Office suite that can effectively be used for projects and presentations, and the GoPaint digital creation app developed by Huawei. The events also showcased how the tablet can be helpful as a versatile entertainment tool besides its educational use, essentially replacing the need for devices like gaming consoles for leisure and creativity. The events demonstrated how tablets can seamlessly integrate into students’ daily lives, fostering collaboration and digital literacy that will serve them well into the future.

Identifying the need for tablets specifically designed for students, Huawei recently launched the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5, featuring the eye-friendly PaperMatte Display with enhanced anti-glare and anti-reflective layers. A low-gloss, paper-like finish reduces the scanning pressure and makes dense PDFs and e-textbooks feel closer to print, encouraging deeper reading sessions. The paper-like surface also adds gentle friction for pen control, helpful for handwriting accuracy and diagramming, just like writing on paper.

Upcoming events include a fun-filled educational day under Dubai Municipality on 15th September with students from across the UAE. The program will culminate in a special event on 20th September, where one student will be chosen to represent the UAE as a speaker at COP30 in Brazil.

By engaging directly with students and parents, these initiatives not only highlight the practical benefits of digital tools but also align with the UAE’s long-term vision of preparing the next generation to thrive in a knowledge-driven economy.

