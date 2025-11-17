Launching in the UAE, with plans for regional expansion

Dubai, UAE: HSBC UAE has announced the launch of its Cross Currency Cash Concentration Solution, a significant enhancement to its suite of global liquidity management solutions. The UAE will be the first market to introduce this capability, followed by other MENA markets.

The innovative solution enables corporate and institutional banking clients to automatically consolidate cash positions across multiple currencies and entities in real time and at prevailing spot foreign exchange (FX) rates into a single currency. This helps improve global cash visibility and optimise working capital across treasury operations.

“In today’s complex and volatile macroeconomic environment, corporates are under increasing pressure to manage liquidity more efficiently while maintaining full control and transparency,” said Philippe Robert, Regional Head of Global Payment Solutions, HSBC MENAT. “Our investment in cross currency cash concentration technology reflects our commitment to help simplify treasury operations and improve cost efficiency for our clients”.

Operating in near real time, the solution leverages prevailing spot FX rates to automate currency conversion. Treasurers benefit from faster visibility and greater control of consolidated cash, empowering them to make more informed decisions on optimal usage of liquidity.

“Cross currency cash concentration provides treasurers with a smarter way to manage liquidity across currencies, enabling them to free up valuable time and focus on more strategic activities,” said Shaikha Almarri, Head of Banking, HSBC UAE.

Global businesses are increasingly challenged by FX volatility, fragmented cash positions, and the need for immediate access to liquidity. Whether the goal is to effectively manage FX exposure, centralise cash across entities, or ensure liquidity is always available in the right currency at the right time, HSBC’s cross currency cash concentration solution provides a reliable and efficient way to optimise liquidity management.

HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$73bn as at 31 December 2024.

