Doha, Qatar – HSBC has announced plans to move its Qatar Head Office to Msheireb Downtown Doha. The bank opened its first digitally focused branch in Msheireb in the Galleria Mall in 2020. With the move the bank plans to consolidate its operations in one of the most sought-after areas in the country.

In a statement about the move, Eng. Ali Mohammed Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, said: “This move by HSBC is a clear indication of the growing importance of Msheireb Downtown Doha as a top destination for global businesses. We are proud to provide a location that caters to the needs of world-class institutions."

“HSBC’s decision to establish its headquarters in Msheireb Downtown is a strong endorsement of our vision for a sustainable and forward-thinking community. The district is not just a business hub but a place that reflects the future of urban development in Qatar,” Al Kuwari added.

Abdul Hakeem Mostafawi, Chief Executive of HSBC Qatar, also shared his thoughts on the decision: “Our relocation to Msheireb Downtown Doha, which is the heart of Qatar’s economic expansion, is in line with our business objectives and values to open up a world of opportunity for growth and enhancement of the banking experience for our customers. Msheireb Downtown Doha offers an ideal location within a modern, sustainable environment that supports our business objectives and values.”

Msheireb Downtown Doha continues to establish itself as a leading business district, attracting top multinational companies and institutions. The district’s prime location is complemented by its state-of-the-art infrastructure and commitment to sustainability. With this move, HSBC will join a growing list of major organisations setting up operations in the area.

The Qatar International Media Office recently announced its move to the downtown, emphasising its increasing prominence as a global hub for business and media. Additionally, Qatar Airways revealed plans to relocate its global headquarters to Msheireb Downtown Doha, also in 2025, further cementing the area’s reputation as a key international destination for major corporations.

Msheireb Downtown Doha remains at the forefront of growth in Qatar. With its combination of strategic location, modern infrastructure, and sustainable design, the area is poised to be a major player in shaping the future of Qatar’s business environment.

-Ends-

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences and Community Development and Qatar's leading sustainable property developer, supporting the goals of Qatar’s 2030 Vision and Qatar Foundation’s objectives.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts, which employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

It is an integrated city that embraces modern, fully furnished residential units, a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery by AccorHotels, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb- the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region.

HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$69bn as at 31 December 2023.

www.hsbc.ae