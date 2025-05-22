HSBC has been named the Middle East’s Best Investment Bank, Best Investment Bank for Equity Capital Markets and Best Bank for Sustainable Finance alongside key award wins for local markets Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE at the Euromoney Middle East Awards for Excellence, 2025.

With 10 wins over the past 15 years of the long-standing awards series, HSBC has been named Best Investment Bank in the Middle East more times than all competitors combined.

In addition, in the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards, HSBC was named as the world’s ‘Best Sukuk House’ and ‘Best Islamic Project Finance House’ which are categories HSBC also won for the Middle East while also winning the region’s Best Islamic Bank for ESG.

Selim Kervancı, HSBC’s Chief Executive for the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, said: “The variety of these awards show many of the geographies and specialties where our expertise and capabilities are market leading.

“Being named the Middle East’s Best Investment Bank for the 10th time in 15 years speaks to the strength of our client partnerships and the expertise of our people. We’re equally proud to be recognised as the Best Sustainable Finance Bank for the sixth year in a row, reflecting our deep commitment to supporting the region’s transition - and as the Best International Bank in the UAE for the second year running.

HSBC’s investment banking leadership was also recognised in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and in Kuwait. In Qatar, HSBC was also named Best Bank for Large Corporates.

“These awards reflect our momentum, our regional connectivity, and our strategic focus on being where our clients need us most. The Middle East continues to be a very important market for HSBC. It is one of the regions where we will continue investing, focusing on supporting clients and connecting them with opportunities around our network,” Kervancı added.

The awards come as HSBC further strengthens its investment banking capabilities in the Middle East with the recently announced Capital Markets and Advisory business. This new business underscores the Group’s continued investment in its market-leading ECM and M&A capabilities in the region.

The full list of Euromoney Awards conferred to HSBC in the Middle East for 2025:

Awards for excellence:

The Middle East's Best Investment Bank

The Middle East's Best Investment Bank for ECM

The Middle East's Best Bank for Sustainable Finance

Kuwait's Best Investment Bank M&A

Qatar's Best Bank for Large Corporates

Saudi Arabia's Best Investment Bank

The UAE's Best International Bank

The UAE's Best Investment Bank

Islamic

The World's Best Sukuk House

The World's Best Islamic Project Finance House

The Middle East’s Best Sukuk House

The Middle East’s Best Islamic Project Finance House

The Middle East’s Best Islamic Bank for ESG

Saudi Arabia’s Best Islamic Project Finance House

Saudi Arabia’s Best Islamic Bank for ESG

