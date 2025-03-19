Launching in the UAE and Egypt, with plans for global expansion

Dubai, UAE - HSBC today announced the launch of an innovative, first-of-its-kind cash concentration solution in the UAE — reinforcing the bank’s commitment to supporting corporate clients as they navigate the country’s rapidly evolving digital economy. The HSBC Seven-Day Cash Concentration Solution allows UAE corporates to automate in-country liquidity management every day of the week, including weekends and public holidays, marking a major step toward real-time treasury operations.

The solution reflects HSBC’s position as the leading cash management bank in the country[1]. By consolidating positive and negative balances across various HSBC bank accounts into a single account, the solution helps customers optimise liquidity, reduce borrowing costs, and enhance financial flexibility. Through HSBC’s ‘Global Liquidity Solutions’ self-service platform, customers can now manage and amend sweep execution and inter-company position parameters seven days a week — giving them full control of their liquidity in real time.

The UAE has positioned itself as a leader in digital transformation, with real-time payments and e-commerce adoption accelerating rapidly. According to the World Economic Forum[2], the Middle East is the fastest-growing real-time payments market globally, projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2027, with the UAE at the forefront of this trend. The UAE’s real-time payments market is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.56% between 2025 and 2030[3], highlighting the need for around-the-clock liquidity solutions.

Kyle Boag, Head of Global Payments Solutions, HSBC Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye, said: “Launching a cutting-edge cash management solution in the Middle East will help corporates to ride the region’s digital transformation and is another step in enabling our customers to build real-time treasury organisations.”

Boag continued: “The advancement of real-time payments and e-commerce means corporate treasurers are now looking at liquidity management as a 24/7 concept. HSBC’s solution overcomes the traditional limitations businesses have faced by extending automated liquidity management from the working week to every single day.”

This launch aligns with HSBC’s strategy to support the UAE’s ambitions for a digitally enabled, diversified economy by providing world-class financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of local and international corporates.

To find out more about the real-time liquidity solution, visit HSBC UAE.

