Kuwait: HSBC Kuwait appointed six young talented Kuwaitis as part of its ongoing investment in future leaders and support of the country’s nationalization strategy. The successful candidates have joined the bank after a rigorous recruiting and selection process and are working in different business lines and functions within the bank.

“At HSBC we energize for growth as a key strategic priority in recruiting and retaining the best talent for an inclusive and diverse workforce to drive our business growth. Our new Kuwaiti recruits are an impressive group of upcoming talents with potential to become leaders in banking and finance in the future,” said Yousef Aleryan, Head of HR of HSBC in Kuwait. “We are committed to investing in the future talent of the country, supporting their development and helping them to grow in their careers,” said Samer Alabed, CEO of HSBC in Kuwait.

The six recruits are Adnan Dashti, Khaled AlAbbasi, Manar Esmael, Rakan Dashti, Sharifa AlKandari and Yousef AlBanay. They have all been successful in their applications after a rigorous selection process that included a series of online psychometric tests and analysis along with panel interviews and simulations.

HSBC Kuwait is maintaining its Kuwaitisation at 70% and has been working towards encouraging young Kuwaitis to join the private sector. The bank, in alliance with the British Council, conducted a series of webinars aimed at Kuwaiti students and universities during which the career opportunities within the private sector and more specifically banking and finance was highlighted.

HSBC offers exciting career opportunities both in country and internationally for candidates with international career ambitions.

HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi British Bank (SABB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$68.9bn as at 31 December 2020.