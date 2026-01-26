HSBC announced that 67 Emirati professionals have successfully graduated from its Global Graduate Programme, reinforcing the bank’s long-standing commitment to developing local talent and supporting the UAE’s ambition to cultivate a future-ready workforce.

The graduates, from the 2022 and 2023 cohorts, completed a structured 18–24-month programme combining hands-on experience with targeted learning, enabling them to move directly into permanent roles within the bank aligned with the needs of the UAE’s economy and financial sector.

Delivered in collaboration with national partners including the Central Bank of the UAE and the Emirates Institute of Finance, the programme supports the UAE’s Emiratisation agenda by strengthening local capabilities across the banking sector.

Over the past five years, HSBC has supported 179 Emirati graduates across core banking and strategic functions, helping to build depth of national expertise and leadership capability.

Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, said: “Empowering Emirati talent isn’t just a priority for HSBC, it’s at the heart of our strategy in the UAE. By championing initiatives like the Global Graduate Programme, we’re not only investing in the next generation of leaders but actively shaping the future of the financial sector and driving the nation’s economic ambitions forward.”

Marwan Al Mheiri, General Manager of the Emirates Institute of Finance, said "Developing a new generation of national financial leaders is a strategic investment essential to ensuring the UAE’s competitiveness as a global financial hub. The Global Graduate Programme, in collaboration with HSBC, serves as an exemplary model of integration between the academic and financial sectors. It plays a pivotal role in transforming national talent into an innovative workforce equipped with the necessary tools to contribute effectively to the growth of the UAE’s knowledge-based economy."

Through sustained investment and collaboration with national partners, HSBC continues to support the development of a competitive and sustainable banking sector in the UAE.

HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$73bn as at 31 December 2024.

