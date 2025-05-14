Dubai, UAE: HSBC, the largest international bank in the UAE, has brought its iconic bronze lions – Stephen and Stitt – to its UAE headquarters, marking the first time the bank’s global symbols of growth and strength have been installed in the Middle East North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region.

This historic milestone reflects HSBC’s deepening commitment to the UAE and the wider MENAT region, as the bank continues to invest in key growth markets. The bank reported record profit before tax (PBT) of $2.5bn for the MENAT region in 2024, up 10% compared to the previous year, on a constant currency basis, with the UAE contributing $0.9bn in PBT.

The presence of the lions, long-standing fixtures at HSBC’s global headquarters in London and Hong Kong - now at HSBC Tower in the UAE serves as a bold statement of the international bank’s continued ambition in the country.

Welcoming the lions to the UAE, Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, said: “Our iconic lions have stood guard at HSBC buildings for over a century. Bringing them to the UAE is a powerful symbol of our legacy in this market and our readiness to invest further to support our customers and the economic transformation. The UAE is investing in a future defined by diversification, innovation and global connectivity, and HSBC is here to help make that vision a reality. In line with our strategy, we are investing to grow our Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB) business here and be the bank of choice in International Wealth & Premier Banking (IWPB). The lions are a visible reminder of our heritage, strength, and future focus.”

HSBC has been at the heart of the UAE’s financial ecosystem for nearly eight decades since opening its doors as the first bank in the Emirates in 1946, and the country continues to play a pivotal role in the Group’s global strategy, serving as a trade, investment, wealth management, and innovation hub connecting Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas.

The bank’s recent investments in the UAE include a first-of-its-kind digital liquidity management solution for corporate clients, the WorldTrader digital trading platform providing wealth customers access to investments internationally, and it has partnered with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) to launch a Centre of Excellence in Al Ain equipping Emiratis with the skills to thrive in the financial sector.

The bank has led three out of the five largest international IPOs in the UAE last year, and of the $26.2 billion raised in IPOs in the UAE’s financial markets between 2022 and 2025 YTD, HSBC was involved in 65% of the total deal value.

