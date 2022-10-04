Bahrain: HSBC Bahrain has been named the Best Sub-Custodian, and Best Fund Administrator for Retail Funds for the second consecutive year at “The Asset Triple A Sustainable Investing Awards 2022”. The bank won a total of 35 awards across different markets and territories.

Chris Russell, CEO of HSBC in Bahrain said: “The Asset Triple A Sustainable Investing Awards recognises the leading position HSBC Securities Services has in the market. The team of experts on the ground has been playing an important role in helping investors to manage their portfolios as well as bringing sophisticated products and instruments to the local market.”

The Asset Triple A Sustainable Investing Awards for Institutional Investors, ETFs, and Asset Servicing Providers, bring together asset owners and managers with their service providers. The awards have been refreshed to reflect the industry's recent transformation, including the opening of the China market and the continued growth in institutional savings.[1]

Malti Javeri, Country Head of Securities Services at HSBC Bahrain said: “The growing importance of the ESG agenda is evident among investors who are dedicated to the transformation of the industry. We are committed to helping our customers accelerate their transition to a more sustainable future and are grateful to all our clients for their continued support and trust in HSBC, which helps us maintain such high standards.”

HSBC was one of the first banks to establish custody services in Bahrain and has been working closely with the market stakeholders to bring the best services to clients. In collaboration with HSBC, Bahrain Bourse launched a thought leadership publication on Sustainable Finance titled “Evolving ESG Landscape & Capital Markets” as part of its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative in 2021.

About HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi British Bank (SABB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$68.9bn as at 31 December 2020.

