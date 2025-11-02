HSBC has been a financial partner to Emirates since the airline’s inception 40 years ago

Dubai, UAE – HSBC has been mandated to finance six Airbus A350-900 aircraft for Emirates Group (“Emirates”) and has successfully completed the financing of five through a Japanese Operating Lease with Call Option (JOLCO), marking the airline’s return to the JOLCO market after six years, and demonstrating HSBC’s expertise in asset financing programmes. Financing for the remaining aircraft is currently in progress.

The transaction provides attractive pricing and efficient terms, while affording Emirates the opportunity to diversify its funding sources and liquidity base beyond traditional financing sources. It reflects HSBC’s ability to connect global capital with regional ambition and builds on a trusted partnership spanning 40 years since the airline’s inception.

Marking the occasion, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Emirates Airline Group, met with Georges Elhedery, Group CEO, HSBC Holdings Plc, celebrating the deal that builds on more than 40 years of partnership and shared growth. In attendance were Samir Assaf, Chairman of the Board, HSBC Middle East Holdings (HMEH) and Senior Advisor, HSBC Group, Abdulfattah Sharaf, Chairman of the Board of HSBC Bank Middle East Limited (HBME), Selim Kervanci, CEO, MENAT, HSBC, Mohamed Al Marzooqi, CEO, UAE, HSBC and Shaikha Almarri, Head of Banking, UAE, HSBC. Attending executives from Emirates were: Michael Doersam, Chief Financial and Group Services Officer, Emirates Group, Nirmal Govindadas, Senior Vice President, Group Treasury and Risk Management, and Dhiraj Lulla, VP Group Treasury (Financing).

Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, said: “Over the last 40 years, HSBC has supported Emirates’ journey from its very first aircraft to its position today as one of the world’s leading airlines. This latest financing demonstrates the strength of that relationship and our shared confidence in the UAE’s aviation sector. As we approach our 80th anniversary in the UAE next year, we remain committed to connecting local champions like Emirates with international capital and opportunity.”

The Airbus A350-900 has been introduced in Emirates’ fleet in November 2024. The clean-sheet design of this modern and efficient widebody aircraft includes state-of-the-art technologies, aerodynamics, lightweight materials and latest generation engines that together deliver a 25% advantage in fuel burn, lowering operating costs and CO₂ emissions.

Over the last four decades, the two organisations have collaborated across many firsts including the first ever Sukuk guaranteed by an Export Credit Agency (“ECA”). At the time, the transaction marked the largest ECA-wrapped debt capital markets transaction in the aviation sector.

