Manama, Bahrain – HP Spring Studios and Reboot Coding Institute have forged a strategic alliance to foster and strengthen the startup and developer landscape in Bahrain. Harnessing their shared expertise and resources, this collaborative endeavor is set to unleash a wave of opportunities for developers and fuel the entrepreneurial spirit within the country. As they embark on a mission to unlock a world of mutually beneficial business opportunities, both parties aim to promote innovation, cultivate essential skills, and expand employment horizons within the Bahraini tech industry.

HP Spring Studios and Reboot Coding Institute will collaborate on multiple fronts. This includes joint events such as tech talks and hackathons, mentorship, potential internships, and job opportunities for Reboot's trained developers. Their collaboration seeks to bridge the gap between industry demand and skilled talent, cultivating a vibrant tech and innovation ecosystem in Bahrain.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Reboot Coding Institute to nurture the vibrant tech ecosystem of Bahrain," remarked Zainab Khamis, Head of HP Spring Studios, Bahrain. "This strategic partnership will not only provide our studio and our startups with access to a pool of skilled developers but also equip Reboot Coding Institute graduates with the skills and experience they need to thrive in the tech industry, fostering a seamless transition from academia to the professional world."

Echoing the sentiments of HP Spring Studios, Reboot Coding Institute's Managing Director Yanal Jallad expressed unwavering enthusiasm for the partnership; "This collaboration marks an important step in enhancing Bahrain's tech landscape, providing our students with unique opportunities to gain hands-on experience, connect with industry experts, and explore potential employment prospects. By equipping our graduates with the skills and knowledge necessary to make a significant impact in the tech industry, we are fostering a future where Bahrain's tech ecosystem thrives."

HP Spring Studios and Reboot Coding Institute express their commitment to the tech ecosystem, demonstrating their shared vision and unwavering dedication to supporting Bahrain's rapidly growing startup and developer community.

About HP Spring Studios:

HP Spring Studios is a venture studio that focuses on fintech innovation in the MENA region. Its core mission revolves around collaborating with exceptional entrepreneurs and startups that will shape the industry. The studio is supported by Al Waha Fund of Funds and London-based venture firm Hambro Perks, providing it with the necessary resources and expertise to drive its initiatives forward.

One of HP Spring Studios' greatest strengths lies in its extensive global network. With a portfolio of over 140 companies and access to 10+ funds, including the MENA-focused HP Oryx Fund and the MENA-focused Venture Debt Fund, the studio offers startups under its wing invaluable opportunities to connect with influential investors and fundraisers across the MENA region.

About Reboot Coding Institute:

Reboot01 is a leading on-campus coding school in the Kingdom of Bahrain with the purpose of establishing Bahrain as a hub for coding skills. The program delivers practical learning in a collaborative environment, situated in our state-of-the-art campus, in which graduates of the program will enter the industry as full-stack developers, a highly desired & well-paid position. Reboot01’s innovative two-year program gives students real world skills through ​​collaborative, project-based applied learning that ensures every student becomes a problem-solver ready for a career in tech upon graduating.

Learn more: https://reboot01.com/