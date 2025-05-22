CAIRO, EGYPT – HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ), a global technology leader, is strengthening its presence in Egypt with a growing local team and a clear focus on supporting digital transformation and workforce development in line with Egypt Vision 2030.

HP announces the opening of its office in Cairo and plans to expand its local presence, especially by expanding its teams over the coming three years. The company is scaling its operations to meet the country’s rising demand for technology that enables business agility, talent development, and increasingly inclusive economic growth. A channel partners event in Cairo this week brings together 250 local and international stakeholders to explore how the company’s solutions can help drive innovation and support digital transformation across all sectors.

“Egypt has set a clear direction with Vision 2030 and the Digital Egypt Strategy – putting technology, education, and innovation at the center of national development,” said Helena Herrero, President of HP Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa. “This creates a strong environment for companies like HP to support national goals through technology, skills development, and innovation.”

Making technology available to as many people as possible and bringing the latest technologies to businesses to support their growth is a strategic priority for HP. In particular, the company supports the shift toward more flexible, digitally connected workplaces through secure hybrid infrastructure, AI-enabled devices, and advanced print technologies. These capabilities are particularly relevant as Egypt focuses on expanding digital access, modernizing education, and preparing a future-ready workforce.

“With the largest portfolio of solutions across personal systems, printers, collaboration systems, peripherals and services, HP is uniquely positioned to put the benefits of AI in the hands of businesses and employees. One of our strengths is that we have always worked and continue to work with a large ecosystem of industry-leading partners, as well as distribution partners, to offer our users the best experiences”, Herrero concluded.

By expanding its local footprint and network, HP aims to support the people, the partners and the skills that will help build a digitally enabled workforce and support Egypt’s broader ambitions and the future of work, especially to strengthen the digital infrastructure, develop the growth of SMEs and improve access to technology in the public and private sectors.

