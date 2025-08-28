HP partners with Exel by Merak to drive talent development, industry collaboration, and innovation in Saudi Arabia’s gaming sector.

This partnership integrates HP’s courses and learning programs into the Exel Gaming Accelerator to equip founders and developers with skills in game design, coding, and AI-powered game development.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – HP and Exel by Merak – the gaming accelerator supported by the Merak Gaming Fund, a subsidiary of Merak Capital – announced the signing of a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening the gaming and esports ecosystem in the Kingdom. The partnership adopts a multidimensional approach focused on talent development, enabling access to experts, and implementing joint initiatives. This collaboration directly supports Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives for the gaming sector as well as the goals of the National Gaming and Esports Strategy. The agreement was formalized during The New Global Sport Conference (NGSC 2025), the premier global platform for industry leaders at the intersection of gaming, esports, and sport.

This step builds on the initiatives launched by the Merak Gaming Fund, an $80 million investment fund established under the Gaming and Esports Financing Program, which is overseen by the National Development Fund in cooperation with the Saudi Esports Federation. The fund plays a pivotal role in advancing the objectives of the National Gaming and Esports Strategy and the Ignite Digital Content Program, driving innovation and growth while reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for the gaming industry.

The National Development Fund oversees the support of promising sectors, including gaming and esports, through an integrated developmental financing ecosystem. Merak Gaming Fund contributes to stimulating investment and innovation, enhancing strategic collaboration, and supporting the growth of startups and pioneering ventures, thereby solidifying the Kingdom’s position as a leading regional hub for digital entertainment and economic development in line with Vision 2030.

Faisal Sedrani, VP of Innovation Platform at Merak Capital and Head of Exel by Merak commented: “The partnership with HP marks a pivotal step in our journey to position Saudi Arabia as a global powerhouse in gaming and esports. By merging HP’s innovative programs with the Exel Gaming Accelerator, we are creating unprecedented opportunities for Saudi talent to learn, experiment, and innovate. It gives Exel’s entrepreneurs the tools, resources, and international networks they need to compete, and lead, on the world stage. Together, we are laying the foundation for a thriving, future-ready gaming industry that will drive creativity, economic growth, and global recognition for the Kingdom.”

Fadle Saad, Managing Director, HP Saudi Arabia said: ”Our collaboration with Exel by Merak is about more than skills development, it is about creating pathways for young Saudis to turn their passion for gaming into real professional careers. By integrating the HP Gaming Garage into the Exel Gaming Accelerator, we are building on our ongoing efforts in the Kingdom to develop future-ready talent. It is another step in our long-term commitment to supporting Vision 2030. By strengthening the local gaming ecosystem and empowering the next generation of digital creators to train and excel, HP is contributing to the country's Future of Work.”

In the coming year, HP and Exel by Merak will roll out a series of pilot programs designed to equip Saudi youth with market-ready skills and nurture an entrepreneurial spirit. These initiatives will feature hackathons, industry showcases, and joint projects with renowned global studios, blending classroom learning with hands-on experience.

HP will integrate its HP Gaming Garage learning programs into the Exel Gaming Accelerator to train Saudi entrepreneurs in esports game design, coding, AI, cybersecurity and blockchain technologies. The partnership includes joint promotions, support for competitions and hackathons, and a shared mentor pool between HP and Exel by Merak.

By delivering joint events, expert-led workshops, mentorship programs, and community-driven activities, the partnership aims to build a sustainable, scalable talent pipeline, empowering local creators to pursue professional careers in gaming and game development, while cultivating a dynamic and inclusive industry culture. Together, HP and Exel by Merak are strengthening Saudi Arabia’s position as the region’s hub for gaming talent and innovation.