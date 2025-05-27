Ideally located in Jumeirah Garden City, Dubai’s next ‘it’ neighbourhood, KORO One offers a launchpad to create, connect, and keep pace with the city’s energy, perfect for modern residents, creatives, and digital nomads

Dubai, UAE: Marking the debut of KORO Development by ALTA Real Estate Development, KORO One captures the vibrant, ever-evolving spirit of the city it calls home. Designed for the next generation of urban dwellers, the future-ready residence blends natural design, flexible layouts, integrated coworking, rooftop gardens, and wellness spaces to support modern living with intention. Perfectly positioned within Jumeirah Garden City, just minutes from Downtown Dubai, DIFC, and J1 Beach, KORO One offers a community-driven atmosphere that feels both dynamic and effortlessly intimate.

Live Local, Stay Connected

Once seen as a stepping stone between Downtown and the beach, Jumeirah Garden City is stepping into its own. Flanked by tree-lined streets and lively cafés and home to a growing collection of design-led residences, the address is a rare find in Dubai, blending the warmth of a traditional neighbourhood with the pulse of the city. Quickly becoming one of Dubai’s most livable, walkable, and community-driven enclaves, the area is attracting a new demographic: freelancers, digital nomads, boutique business owners, and creative professionals who want a home base that fits their lifestyle and budget - without compromising on quality.

Next-Gen Living Made Seamless

Featuring a curated mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, along with a singular three-bedroom duplex, KORO One is home to 144 units designed for those who move through the city with purpose. Inside, natural textures and soft tones create a sense of calm, while intelligent layouts adapt to your routine. Allowing the everyday to flow effortlessly, residents can stay productive in the co-working lounge before heading upstairs to the rooftop pool and lush gardens for a quiet moment. Additionally, a state-of-the-art Techno gym and yoga studio support daily wellness, while convenient ground-floor retail keeps everything you need close at hand.

Scheduled for completion at the start of 2026, KORO One signals a shift in how the next generation experiences and engages with city life. Rooted in ALTA Real Estate Development’s legacy of design excellence, it brings a fresh, connected approach to urban living that mirrors Dubai’s evolving landscape. Since its launch on April 30th, 2025, KORO One has seen strong early interest, particularly among young professionals and investors drawn to its walkable location, smart design, and rental-friendly appeal.

Abdulla Al Tayer, Managing Director at KORO Development and ALTA Real Estate Development, says, ‘As KORO Development’s first project, KORO One marks an exciting new chapter for not only the company, but also Dubai’s real estate market as a whole. Rooted in ALTA Real Estate Development’s legacy of design excellence and innovation, and elevated by its location in Jumeirah Garden City, the residence brings a fresh, energetic approach to modern city life.’

As the city continues to evolve, KORO One by KORO Development, an innovative brand under ALTA Real Estate Development, is designed to inspire the next generation of residents. Brought to life by smart design, built-in flexibility, and a vibrant location in Jumeirah Garden City, the development speaks to a more connected, intentional way of living. Having already received strong interest from investors, KORO One has the potential to reimagine what modern life in Dubai can look like.

To register your interest or book a visit, go to www.korodevelopment.ae

About KORO Development:

KORO Development is a next-generation real estate brand by ALTA Real Estate Development, focused on delivering relevant, connected, and future-forward residential spaces. Its debut project, Koro One, signals the start of a bold new chapter in urban living for Dubai’s modern residents.