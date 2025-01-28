​​​​​MENA: In 2024, increasing numbers of professionals and businesses across the Middle East and North Africa turned to Bayt.com, the Middle East’s leading job site. By embracing their needs, Bayt.com played a pivotal role by connecting over 53.3 million professionals with opportunities and helping businesses across the Middle East and North Africa navigate a rapidly evolving job market. With 17.4 million job applications submitted and over 4.6 million CV views recorded, Bayt.com cemented its position as the region’s trusted partner for career advancement and recruitment success for 2025.

Throughout the year, over 2.8 million job seekers joined Bayt.com, adding their expertise to a dynamic and diverse talent pool, with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates leading the region in engagement, recording 6.9 million and 5.8 million applications, respectively. With over 76.1 million visits, the platform has become an essential resource for professionals seeking connections, guidance, and career opportunities.

Employers also found meaningful value on Bayt.com, collectively viewing 4.6 million CVs as they searched for the right talent to meet their business needs. In 2024, Bayt.com led 51 events, engaging 23,700 job seekers and 4,500 employers. Highlights included 38 workshops tailored for job seekers, 20 university partnerships involving 4,000 students, and impactful initiatives like Emiratization programs that attracted 1,500 Emirati participants.

For young professionals taking their first steps into the workforce, Bayt.com became a bridge between academia and industry. Through career fairs, training programs, research, and tools designed to support fresh graduates. The 2024 Fresh Graduates in MENA Survey, driven by the voices of recent graduates, revealed that 82% were satisfied with the quality of education they received, while 63% gained work experience during their studies to enhance their career readiness. Responding to their aspirations, Bayt.com connected these emerging talents with internships and entry-level opportunities through targeted career fairs and specialized training programs, helping them take the first steps toward fulfilling careers.

Across the region, professionals and employers faced an evolving job market that demanded adaptability. Surveys conducted during the year by Bayt.com captured these changing dynamics. The “Leadership Qualities” survey revealed that 85.4% of professionals emphasized emotional intelligence as a critical trait, while 82.5% pointed to adaptability. Similarly, studies highlighted the UAE’s strong corporate culture, where 68% of employees felt pride in their organization’s products and services, and 54% actively recommended their workplace. These insights reflect the needs of a workforce seeking supportive environments and opportunities for growth.

Reflecting on the year, Ramy Labaky, General Director of Bayt.com, remarked: “In 2024, we reaffirmed our commitment to empowering the region’s workforce. By connecting millions of professionals with opportunities and providing innovative tools, we’re not just addressing the present needs of the job market but shaping its future. We’re excited to continue this journey in 2025 which will be our Silver Jubilee year, focusing on inclusivity, innovation, and impact.”

As the job market evolves, the need to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity has become increasingly important for millions of professionals navigating today’s job market. In response, Bayt.com’s efforts are underway to introduce features that simplify the recruitment process and expand access to opportunities across emerging markets.

-Ends-

About Bayt.com

Bayt.com is the leading job site in the Gulf and Middle East, connecting job seekers with employers looking to hire. Thousands of new job vacancies are listed on the award-winning platform from the region's top employers daily. Over 60,000 global employers use the portal and have a database of over 52 million professionals.

Media Contacts

Daniel Atallah

d.atallah@bayt.net

Adel Al-Sharie

adel@performancecomms.com